Sullivan's Crossing has officially been renewed for season 4.

The Canadian romantic drama, based on the novel series by Robyn Carr, who also wrote Virgin River, is set in the fictional Nova Scotia town of Timberlake.

When Hope Calls star Morgan Kohan leads the cast as Maggie Sullivan, a neurosurgeon who returns to her hometown, where she meets Chad Michael Murray's Cal, who fall into a will-they-won't-they dynamic, before finally getting together in season 3.

But yet another obstacle entered the frame in the finale, raising more questions as we look ahead to season 4.

Read on for everything you need to know about the next chapter of Sullivan's Crossing.

Sullivan's Crossing season 4 release window: When will it air?

Season 4 will air in the US and Canada in 2026 on The CW, but we don't have an exact date at the moment.

All three seasons of Sullivan's Crossing were added to Netflix UK at the beginning of October, but there's no word on when the fourth season will be added.

Chances are, viewers will have to wait until it's finished its run overseas before being able to watch.

Sullivan's Crossing season 4 potential cast: Who's returning?

We'd expect the following to return for season 4:

Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan

Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones

Scott Patterson as Harry "Sully" Sullivan

Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear

Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear

Allan Hawco as Andrew Mathews

Lynda Boyd as Phoebe Lancaster

Peter Outerbridge as Walter

Richard Donat as Roy Gunderson

Amalia Williamson as Lola Gunderson

Reid Price as Rob Shandon

Lindura as Sydney Shandon

Dakota Taylor as Rafe Vadas

There's also Maggie's estranged husband Liam, played by Marcus Rosner, who was introduced in the season 3 finale.

And you can also expect to see the following new faces, as revealed by Deadline:

Fuad Ahmed (Christmas Casanova) as Amir Malik - a charming and charismatic chef, and the youngest to ever win a Michelin star. He left his swanky New York City bistro to visit his friend Rob, but his arrival threatens Rob and Sydney's working relationship.

Jonathan Silverman (Weekend at Bernie's) as Qunicy Carlson - a young man who lives at the Crossing and bonds with Maggie.

Colby Frost (Youngblood) as Ben Nelson - he works with Lola's youth group and wants to be a support system for his sister Tracy. He also reminds Cal of someone.

Emerson MacNeil (We Were Liars) as Tracy Nelson - a preteen who is part of Lola's youth group. She's mistrustful of most people.

Sullivan's Crossing season 4 potential plot: What could happen?

As ever, season 3 proved to be an eventful outing.

Key developments included Maggie’s so-called "summer fling" Liam, actually turning out to be her husband by law. Thankfully, that reveal hasn't destroyed her relationship with Cal — at least, not yet. It remains to be seen what kind of complications Liam will cause in season 4.

Maggie is also set to open her new medical practice, while Sully has jetted off to Ireland with Helen, who's meeting with TV producers about adapting her novel for the screen. Still, Sully promised Maggie that nothing could keep him away from Timberlake for good.

Elsewhere, Jacob and Lola have committed to making long distance work; Sydney and Rafe are still together, though their differing views on marriage will continue to cause friction next season; and both Cal's dad, Jed, and Edna thankfully survived their respective ordeals.

Is there a trailer for Sullivan's Crossing season 4?

Not currently.

Trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

