It has been reported that Warner Bros is working on a live-action film adaptation of classic 1960s animated show The Jetsons, with a big-name actor in talks to star.

The film, which is being written by Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World) and Joe Epstein, and may reportedly be directed by Trevorrow, will be the latest iteration of The Jetsons, after an animated series that ran from 1962 to 1963, a reboot that ran from 1985 to 1987 and an animated film that was released in 1990.

Traditionally, The Jetsons has followed a family living in Orbit City in the space age. There was George Jetson and his wife Jane, their children Judy and Elroy, and their robot Rosie. It was considered a futuristic counterpart to The Flintstones.

Now, it has been reported that Jim Carrey is in talks to star, after he was last seen on screen in 2024's Sonic The Hedgehog 3.

Jim Carrey. Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

It had once seemed like we wouldn't be seeing any more of Carrey on screen, as in 2022, as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was being released, he suggested he was, at least partly, retiring from acting.

He told Access Hollywood at the time that he was fairly serious about giving up the job, but he did add: "If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road."

Carrey isn't expect to return as Dr Robotnik for the fourth Sonic film, after his character seemingly died in the third movie.

Speaking about the character, the film's writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller told GamesRadar that he is "completely dead… maybe".

"We hope that they make a zillion of these, and who knows, by Sonic the Hedgehog 8… like with the Fast & Furious franchise, that’s demonstrated that nobody really needs to stay dead if you don’t want to," Miller said.

Casey added: "I would say, 'Of course he’s dead, it was a space explosion, he’s completely dead… unless, maybe…' That all depends on Jim, I think.

"It's a very short list of actors who could have pulled this off, possibly there's only one name on it. Like, comedy is hard."

