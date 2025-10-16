Beloved 1960s TV series to return with new reboot – and a Hollywood legend is in talks to star
The Jetsons are coming back to the big screen.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Thursday, 16 October 2025 at 10:55 am
Authors
James HibbsDrama Writer
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.
Ad
Ad
Ready to jump in? 5 weeks for £2
Find the latest must-watch autumn dramas and so much more when you subscribe to Radio Times. Last chance – offer ends 16th October.
Subscribe now
Ad