Win a Radio Times curated wine case and 100,000 Avios!

Your wine case includes*

Rosé and sparkling: Whispering Angel Côtes de Provence Rosé 2023; Domaine Du Mas Ensoleille Rosé 2024; Kew Gardens Blanc De Cabernet Brut

Reds: Cabalié x2; Rex Mundi Shiraz x2; Black Stump Durif Shiraz

Whites: W/O Organic Lucido White x2; Cabalié Blanc x2

*In case of a product being out of stock we reserve the right to substitute for an item of the same or higher value

And don't forget about the 100,000 Avios that come with the wine! To put into perspective how far 100,000 Avios can get you: travel to Europe, UK & Ireland from £1 and 18,500 Avios, or from just £100 and 50,000 Avios for destinations further afield! And you could have plenty left over to stock up your wine cellar, part pay for hotel stays, treat yourself to a seat upgrade... the choices are many and varied!

THE AVIOS BONUS

At The Wine Flyer, you collect Avios on every pound you spend. Avios is the currency of the British Airways Club, so you can also collect them when you fly and shop with your favourite brands, on hotels, car hire and more. You can choose to spend your Avios to reduce the cost of wines, beers and spirits at The Wine Flyer, or enjoy reward flights, cabin upgrades and more. Once you’ve saved enough Avios, you can save up to 95 per cent of your Wine Flyer purchase! For more information on Avios and how to use them visit thewineflyer.co.uk/spend-and-collect-avios

If you want to secure a case for yourself in addition to entering, the RT Curated Case is available to purchase here for £149.99.

