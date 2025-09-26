Win a Radio Times curated wine case and 100,000 Avios!
Radio Times is pleased to partner with The Wine Flyer, and we have curated our very own case of 12 wines for you to enjoy - and one of you will be in with the chance to win it, along with 100,000 Avios! Comprised of twelve bottles hand-picked by the Radio Times team, there’s a wine for all tastes — whether you’re after red, white, rosé or bubbles. The Wine Flyer offers its customers a broad range of wines, from classic styles to current trends, lesser-known grapes, modern producers and up-and-coming wine regions.
Your wine case includes*
Rosé and sparkling: Whispering Angel Côtes de Provence Rosé 2023; Domaine Du Mas Ensoleille Rosé 2024; Kew Gardens Blanc De Cabernet Brut
Reds: Cabalié x2; Rex Mundi Shiraz x2; Black Stump Durif Shiraz
Whites: W/O Organic Lucido White x2; Cabalié Blanc x2
*In case of a product being out of stock we reserve the right to substitute for an item of the same or higher value
And don't forget about the 100,000 Avios that come with the wine! To put into perspective how far 100,000 Avios can get you: travel to Europe, UK & Ireland from £1 and 18,500 Avios, or from just £100 and 50,000 Avios for destinations further afield! And you could have plenty left over to stock up your wine cellar, part pay for hotel stays, treat yourself to a seat upgrade... the choices are many and varied!
THE AVIOS BONUS
At The Wine Flyer, you collect Avios on every pound you spend. Avios is the currency of the British Airways Club, so you can also collect them when you fly and shop with your favourite brands, on hotels, car hire and more. You can choose to spend your Avios to reduce the cost of wines, beers and spirits at The Wine Flyer, or enjoy reward flights, cabin upgrades and more. Once you’ve saved enough Avios, you can save up to 95 per cent of your Wine Flyer purchase! For more information on Avios and how to use them visit thewineflyer.co.uk/spend-and-collect-avios
If you want to secure a case for yourself in addition to entering, the RT Curated Case is available to purchase here for £149.99.
Terms and conditions
- The Promoter is Immediate Media Company London Limited (company number 06189487).
- The promotion is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, and excluding Northern Ireland, aged 18 years or older, except the Promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members.
- The closing date for entries is 23:59 on 22nd October 2025
- By entering the promotion, the participants agree:
- to be bound by these terms and conditions; and
- that should they win the promotion, their name and likeness may be used by the Promoter for pre-arranged promotional purposes.
- Entrants should enter by entering the Riddle hosted competition on the radiotimes.com webpage. Entries received after the closing date of the promotion will not be considered.
- Entrants must supply to Immediate their name and email address, The Promoter will use entrants’ personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy (https://www.immediate.co.uk/privacy/).
- Only one entry will be permitted per person, regardless of method of entry. Bulk entries made by third parties will not be permitted.
- The prize is 1x curated Radio Times Wine Case worth £149.99. The winner will also receive 100,000 Avios points. All entrants must be 18 years and over. The wine case will be delivered by the prize supplier to the winner. Terms of use for Avios can be found here: https://www.avios.com/en-GB/terms-and-conditions.
- The winning entrant will be the first correct entry drawn at random from all the correct entries after the closing date. The Promoter’s decision as to the winner is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered into. The Promoter may share the details of the winner with the prize provider for the purposes of fulfilling/delivering the prize.
- The winner will be notified within 5 working days of the close of the promotion by direct message via email. If the winner cannot be contacted or fails to respond within 28 days of such notification being sent, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to a runner up, or to re-offer the prize in any future promotion.
- There is no cash alternative and the prize will not be transferable. Prizes must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize with one of the same or greater value.
- The surname and county of residence of the winner will be available upon request by sending an SAE to Rhiannon Thomas, Radio Times, Immediate Media, 44 Brook Green, London, W6 7BT] within two months of the closing date of the promotion. The Promoter will contact the winner before releasing this information and provide the winner the opportunity to object or limit the amount of information shared.
- The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.
- The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.
- The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her entry into the promotion or occurring to the winner arising from his or her acceptance of a prize.
- Your details are being collected and used by the Promoter. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with any social media platform.
- The promotion is subject to the laws of England.