Our Fault – the third entry in Prime Video's hit Spanish-language YA romance trilogy – has just arrived on the streamer, with Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara reprising their roles as step siblings-turned lovers Noah and Nick.

As with the previous two entries, the film is based on the Culpables novels by author Mercedes Ron, with the new film picking up four year's after 2024's Your Fault, and seeing Nick and Noah reunite for the first time since their break-up.

As you might expect from the final entry in a romance series, the pair find a way to get together again in the end, and speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Wallace revealed what she hopes might happen after the events of the movie.

"She's probably just being an amazing mum and working her butt off," she said. "And finding a way to – I hope – keep the spark going with Nick and just having fun."

She added: "And maybe going on fun car racing dates on the weekends – that would be my ideal future for them."

Of course, while the original Spanish version of the trilogy has now wrapped up, the English-language remake – starring Asha Banks and Matthew Broome – just got started earlier this year with first film My Fault: London.

Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara in Our Fault Prime Video

Wallace explained that it was "weird" to watch other actors play the roles in a new setting, but also stressed that it was an experience she enjoyed.

"It was fun," she said. "It was very interesting. I mean, they're great. I love what they did with it. I don't, honestly feel like it's personal, just because it's so... I mean, it's such a big piece of work for so many people, and they're doing an adaptation of the book.

"So I just thought it was fun, and they're great!"

Meanwhile, she also spoke about some of the fan reactions she's experienced since the movies took off on Prime Video, recalling one particular incident that occurred in a hotel in Portugal.

"This summer, the women that came and cleaned the room that I was staying at... one of them recognised me, and she started just crying," she said.

"I was in Portugal [and] she was, like, from Venezuela or from Colombia. And just knowing that I'm so connected to so many people just because of my work is a beautiful thing. I think that's my favourite, like, moments – just when I get to just meet people because of it."

Our Fault is now streaming on Prime Video.

