Your Fault: London and Our Fault: London have now been confirmed, with Asha Banks and Matthew Broome set to reprise their roles from the first film in the trilogy.

When is Your Fault: London released on Prime Video?

There's currently no set release date for Your Fault: London, but filming has already begun so it shouldn't be too long. Given that My Fault: London wrapped filming in May 2024 and released in February 2025, it's possible that Your Fault: London could have a late 2026 release date.

As for the final part of the trilogy, there's no word yet on how far along production Our Fault: London is – or if pre-production has even started, but we'll be keeping track of all the latest developments.

Who will be in the Your Fault: London cast?

Asha Banks and Matthew Broome. Amazon

So far, Asha Banks and Matthew Broome have been confirmed to be returning as Noah and Nick respectively, for both of the next two films in the trilogy.

While they haven't yet been confirmed, its likely that Eve Macklin and Ray Fearon will return as parents Ella and William, given that their characters' stories aren't yet over. Likewise, the characters Jenna and Lion (Enva Lewis and Kerim Hassan) will be in Your Fault: London, so those actors will almost certainly return as well, as will Sam Buchanan as Ronnie.

As for new faces, it's been confirmed that Louisa Binder, Joel Nankervis, Scarlett Rayner and Orlando Norman will all be playing new roles in the sequel.

According to an official casting announcement, Binder will play Sophia, a beautiful and ambitious young woman who sets her sights on Nick when she starts working at Leister Enterprises, while Nankervis will play Michael, a confident and patient Oxford student who forms an immediate friendship with Noah while secretly wanting more.

Meanwhile, Rayner will play Briar, a seemingly kind but secretly manipulative master strategist who befriends Noah at Oxford with hidden motives and Norman will play Cruz, Ronnie’s right-hand man in the underground racing world.

Your Fault: London plot – what will happen?

If it sticks to the storylines of the novels and the Spanish language adaptation, Your Fault: London will follow Nick and Noah as their relationship continues to blossom despite their parents' best efforts.

Your Fault: London will also throw university into the mix, and deal with Nick entering the workplace alongside his father. According to a synopsis, complications arise and Nick and Noah's relationship is challenged more than before.

Fans of the novels and the original films will know what's coming but hopefully the film will have enough of its own identity that it keeps events interesting.

Is there a Your Fault: London trailer?

There is no trailer yet for Your Fault: London, and only a handful of photos have been released - so fans will have to keep a keen eye out for news.

The first teaser for My Fault: London came out in November 2024, with the full trailer only releasing in January 2025 - just one month before the film dropped on Prime, so don't expect a full trailer too soon.

Your Fault: London will be releasing exclusively on Prime Video.

