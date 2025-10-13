Fifth seed Clara Tauson is the highest-ranked player in action in the opening round, with the Dane up against Australian qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic, while after an early exit at the Wuhan Open, British No. 1 Emma Raducanu is back in action against China's Lin Zhu on Tuesday.

2024 winner Daria Kasatkina, who beat Andreeva in last year's finals, is absent after calling an early end to her season due to personal reasons.

As the end of the season approaches, the Ningo Open 2025 ensures there will be plenty of tennis on offer for fans this week.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Ningbo Open 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Ningbo Open 2025 order of play – Tuesday 14th October

All UK time. ATP Singles matches only.

Centre Court

From 6am

Shuai Zhang (CHN) vs Veronika Kudermetova

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) vs Karolina Muchova (CZE)

Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs Lin Zhu (CHN)

Yue Yuan (CHN) vs Xinyu Wang (CHN)

Grandstand

From 6am

Clara Tauson (DEN) [5] vs Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)

Hanyu Guo (CHN) vs Liudmila Samsonova (AIN) [8]

Victoria Mboko (CAN) vs Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

Ningbo Open 2025 schedule

Ningbo Open 2024 winner Daria Kasatkin. (Photo by AFP) / China OUT (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by AFP) / China OUT (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

The tournament started on Monday 13th October and runs until the final on Sunday 19th October 2025.

Play begins around 6am UK time in the early rounds, 8am in the semi-finals, and 10am in the final.

How to watch and live stream the Ningbo Open 2025 in the UK

You can watch the Ningbo Open 2025 live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.