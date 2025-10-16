A new trailer has been released for the upcoming British film Dragonfly, an acclaimed independent drama starring Vera icon Brenda Blethyn.

The film – which is written and directed by Paul Andrew Williams – is described as "a gripping human story straight from the heart of broken Britain", with Blethyn starring as a neglected pensioner named Elsie.

She is joined in the cast by Andrea Riseborough, who plays Colleen, a younger neighbour who becomes an "unexpected ally" to Elsie when she offers to lend a hand.

The trailer offers a glimpse at the bond that forms between the two women, showing Colleen assisting Elsie with various chores.

"That's what we're supposed to do, is help each other," Colleen says at one point. "I'll scratch your back, you scratch mine."

In another moment, we hear Elsie speculating on the reason why Colleen is so willing to help. "I suspect she's lonely," she says. "As am I."

Later, Colleen backs this up telling Elsie's son John (played by Jason Watkins): "In all honesty, John, she's really been there for me."

The trailer also hints at a slightly darker tone, with Colleen declaring, "I've been hurting all my life".

You can watch it in full below:

Dragonfly premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June – where Blethyn and Riseborough shared the Performance award – before making its British debut at the Edinburgh Film Festival in August.

Intriguingly, it's also screened at some horror festivals, although Williams told The Hollywood Reporter that, while some elements of the film were "horrific", he didn't personally classify it as a horror movie.

"I also think I have played up to people’s preconceptions of the characters a little bit," he added. "And yes, there’s music and there’s moments and there is a particular scare — which, I promise you, I never saw it [like that]. A super jump [scare]. And it really does make people jump."

The official synopsis for the film reads: "Have we become a nation of strangers? In Dragonfly, neglected pensioner Elsie finds an unexpected ally in her younger neighbour Colleen. Over time, Elsie gains a friend and the troubled Colleen finds a fresh purpose in life as she shops, cleans and cares for her. It brings brighter days for both of them.

"Elsie’s son John resents the way that Colleen has selflessly fulfilled the responsibilities that he has shirked. Simmering tensions bring shocking consequences in a gripping human story straight from the heart of broken Britain."

Dragonfly will be available to watch in UK cinemas from Friday 7th November.

