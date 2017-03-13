Sunday night saw the final episode of Call the Midwife series six, which could only mean one thing: a LOT of tears.

From a last-minute marriage, to a new baby and a heart-warming reunion, viewers were left blubbing by the closing credits…

#callthemidwife makes you laugh, smile and cry all in one ep. It's the most important, most powerful and most endearing programme on TV. — Ellen (@teaspoonofsugar) March 5, 2017

Call the Midwife is my absolute favourite show! Made me cry multiple times tonight ❤️ #callthemidwife — Becky (@jones_becky23) March 12, 2017

Why? Well, firstly there was Barbara (Charlotte Ritchie) and Tom’s (Jack Ashton) wedding…

The moment where Barbara asked best friend Phyllis to be her bridesmaid opened up tear ducts across the country…

Never has Call The Midwife punched me so hard in the heart strings as when Barbara asked Phyllis Crane to be her bridesmaid #callthemidwife — Zo Chambers-Ward (@soapyward) March 12, 2017

#callthemidwife Barbara's decision to ask Phillys to be the bridesmaid was perfect & sweet. I love their friendship 😁 — AA (@LilyRose472) March 12, 2017

Then there was Shelagh and Patrick Turner, who finally greeted their baby boy into the world… with plenty of singing from both parents.

Emotionally held it together ... that was until Patrick & Shelagh started singing to each other! What a beautiful episode! #callthemidwife — Amy Sillett (@amysillett7) March 12, 2017

Anyone not crying at the Shelagh/Patrick singing scene is not human, perhaps the most emotional moment is televisual history #callthemidwife — Ellen (@teaspoonofsugar) March 12, 2017

Then just to finish off the crescendo of crying, Patsy (Emerald Fennell) returned for the last few minutes of the series, reuniting with her partner Delia (Kate Lamb) and sharing a kiss.

Delia: “I didn’t know if you were coming back.” Patsy: "I did. I always did. And wherever I go next, you're coming with me."

Cue more tears…

I didn't think I could cry more during this episode. And then this perfect ending happened! I'm so happy! #CallTheMidwife pic.twitter.com/9IOA84Eqtd — FinalFantasyAerith (@FinalFantAerith) March 12, 2017

When Patsy wasn't back with three minutes to go I was convinced this would never happen #callthemidwife pic.twitter.com/B2YKOnjXYq — Lisa Gray (@lisagrayxox) March 12, 2017

Patsy and Delia. The moment we have not-so-patiently waited on. My lesbian heart is finally healed. #CallTheMidwife. pic.twitter.com/brD6NyVRtw — Lauren Carter Allan (@NotOhSoTypical) March 12, 2017

IM SOBBING PATSY AND DELIAH KISSED #callthemidwife — Olly (@ollybmthhh) March 12, 2017

Crying because patsy and Delia kissed and I can't cope 😭😍😭😍 #CallTheMidwife — ♡ Lord||Berena ♡ (@Lifeofafanaic) March 12, 2017

My heart is so happy after that episode of #callthemidwife ❤❤❤ I'M SO GLAD PATSY AND DELIA WERE REUNITED 😭😍 — ✨🌻 Kate 🌻✨ (@katy_who) March 12, 2017

In summary...

Call the midwife, you do know how to make me blub! #callthemidwife pic.twitter.com/MpbcrGyjN9 — LeanneF (@leanne03086869) March 12, 2017

Call the Midwife will return for a Christmas special later this year, while the BBC has confirmed there will be three more series at least to come.

And, almost certainly, plenty more tears.