Sunday night saw the final episode of Call the Midwife series six, which could only mean one thing: a LOT of tears.
From a last-minute marriage, to a new baby and a heart-warming reunion, viewers were left blubbing by the closing credits…
Why? Well, firstly there was Barbara (Charlotte Ritchie) and Tom’s (Jack Ashton) wedding…
The moment where Barbara asked best friend Phyllis to be her bridesmaid opened up tear ducts across the country…
Then there was Shelagh and Patrick Turner, who finally greeted their baby boy into the world… with plenty of singing from both parents.
Then just to finish off the crescendo of crying, Patsy (Emerald Fennell) returned for the last few minutes of the series, reuniting with her partner Delia (Kate Lamb) and sharing a kiss.
Delia: “I didn’t know if you were coming back.”
Patsy: "I did. I always did. And wherever I go next, you're coming with me."
Cue more tears…
In summary...
Call the Midwife will return for a Christmas special later this year, while the BBC has confirmed there will be three more series at least to come.
And, almost certainly, plenty more tears.