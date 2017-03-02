David Fincher – the director of Fight Club, Seven and Gone Girl – is making a new series on Netflix called Mindhunter. And would you believe it, it looks fantastically creepy.

So, what’s Mindhunter about? Two words: serial killers. Based on the non-fiction book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit, the plot will follow a pair of FBI agents in 1979 who interview imprisoned mass murderers to better unsolved cases, pure Silence of The Lambs style.

Jonathan Groff (Glee) will play Holden Ford, a special agent in the FBI’s Behavioural Science Unit, and Holt McCallany (Jack Reacher: Never Go Back) will take on the role of fellow agent Bill Tench.

Fincher will produce the series along with Mad Max star Charlize Theron, and will direct three of the episodes.

Netflix has also released the first trailer for the drama, complete with a bloody Rorschach test and what will surely by the central conundrum of the show: “How do we get ahead of crazy, if we don't know how crazy thinks?"

Mindhunter will be on Netflix October 2017