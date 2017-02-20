The first episode of alternative history drama SS-GB has been criticised by viewers over its sound quality, with many complaining that lead character Douglas Archer (Sam Riley) and several of his colleagues were difficult to understand.
Such criticisms have previously been levelled at series like Jamaica Inn and most recently Tom Hardy’s Taboo, with viewers taking to Twitter to express their displeasure over the 1941-set thriller (which imagines a world where the Nazis won World War Two, based on Len Deighton’s novel) and its supposedly muffled audio.
Still, not everyone thought there was a problem for the audio, with some enjoying Sam Riley’s raspy voice and others suggesting solutions for those who claimed not to hear the dialogue.
Still, it’s not quite the auspicious start the BBC will have wanted for their star new drama, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see a few sound engineers working frantically to make next week’s episode a little more audible.
And if there’s any more concrete response from the corporation, well – we’re all ears.
SS-GB continues on BBC1 on Sundays at 9.00pm