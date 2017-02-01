Diane Morgan, the star behind comedy character Philomena Cunk, is writing a sitcom in which she and her friend Maxine Peake play wildly different sisters.

The star, who has attracted a devoted following of fans for her comedy character from Charlie Brooker's Screenwipe, revealed at the Radio Times Covers Party that she is developing the show but has not yet secured a broadcaster.

In the comedy she plays the “uncouth” sibling to Peake’s more successful sister, a famous actress. Morgan and Peake, the star of dramas like Silk and Shameless, have been friends for years.

Morgan will also be seen in the full series of new BBC2 sitcom Motherland later this year.

And she revealed that she is also hoping to make more Cunk specials to add to the two she made last year, Cunk on Shakespeare and Cunk on Christmas.

Her ideas include Cunk on Punk as well as Cunk on modern art and Cunk on Regency novelist Jane Austen. Watch the full video below.