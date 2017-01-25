When Len Goodman announced he was leaving Strictly Come Dancing after 14 series, feverish speculation immediately began: who would step into his dancing shoes and wield the se-VEN paddle with the panache of a head judge?

Now Tess Daly has given us the first clue about when exactly we'll find out.

Speaking backstage after accepting the National Television Award for Best Talent Show, the TV host said she was "absolutely gutted" to lose Len, adding: "But Strictly has to move forward."

So – who will Strictly move forward with?

"We don't know. There are a few people in the mix," Tess teased. "It's still under discussion.

"I'd imagine by the end of April we'll have some news."

That gives the BBC a few months to firm up a replacement, but it's surprisingly soon considering the show won't air until September.

Will it be It Takes Two regular Karen Hardy? Long-time pro dancer Anton Du Beke? Or a wildcard outsider?

Time – specifically three months' worth of time – will tell.