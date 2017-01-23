After months of uncertainty, we now know what the next chapter in the Star Wars saga will be called – The Last Jedi.

It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ySkVwQcMTP pic.twitter.com/eHrPgbsRJq — Star Wars (@starwars) January 23, 2017

The rather ominous-sounding new title is reportedly one director Rian Johnson had in mind from the very beginning, and ties in with set reports that suggests the film will focus on the interplay between wannabe Force user Rey (Daisy Ridley) and newfound mentor Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), the latter being the titular last of the Jedi.

Unless of course, there’s a different "last" Jedi we don’t yet know about.

Ugh, settle down Yoda.

Still, above all this new title will raise a huge issue for Star Wars fans – which one-word designation can we give this film (i.e. Episode V is known as Empire), given that “Jedi” is already used to refer to 1983’s Return of the Jedi? Answers on a holocron crystal, please.

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi will be released in UK cinemas on the 15th December