I could spend all day scrolling through the clever slogans and punchy signs marched around cities across the globe yesterday. But one poster needed no words at all...

Sir Ian McKellen joined the thousands of people protesting through the centre of London yesterday and – wrapped up warm in a scarf the Doctor would be proud of – posted a picture of himself with a rather brilliant sign in hand.

Take a closer look at the first picture in his tweet...

The Women’s March in London was the longest I have been on. See the rest of my message attached. pic.twitter.com/q7QC4Jvg0S — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) January 22, 2017

... and you'll see a placard of Captain Picard face palming. Can you think of a more perfect image to sum up how millions of people across the world were feeling yesterday, the first day of Donald Trump's US presidency?

The actor was, of course, also making reference to the close friendship he shares with Sir Patrick Stewart who played the Star Trek stalwart – the pair starred together in the X-Men films and often delight the internet with social media posts of their hangouts.

And while McKellen did acknowledge that the sign was not originally his – he found it at the end of the London march – we can't think of a better person to parade it through the streets.

Unsurprisingly, the internet shares our sentiment...

Ian McKellen's protest sign today is the best thing I've ever seen. (via @barnesvans. pic.twitter.com/xoDbNNHejr — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) January 21, 2017

Of all the signs to carry at a #WomensMarch, @IanMcKellen's is perfect 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Kh9gnYchSt — Sasha Perl-Raver (@sashaperlraver) January 22, 2017

Bravo, Sir McKellen.