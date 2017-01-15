Normally, Netflix's clever little autoplay feature, which lets you slide from one episode to the next without even raising a finger, is great. But, unfortunately, it's proved rather unpopular when it comes to their latest big release, A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Here's the problem: the autoplay feature also skips the intro, so impatient viewers don't have to watch the same opening credits hour after hour. Good, right?

Wrong. The theme song for a Series of Unfortunate Events changes throughout the series, with star Neil Patrick Harris singing different lyrics depending on how the plot is progressing – and sometimes even teasingly giving away details of what's to come.

Essentially, that means if you're skipping the intro, you're skipping a brand new song; why would you want to miss that?

There is a way to switch off the autoplay function: go to Your Account (top right on a computer, or the left-hand navigation bar on the app), press Playback Settings and uncheck the option to 'play next episode automatically'.

The trouble is, if you then manually click to play next episode after one has finished, it still tends to skip the intro. The only real (and frustrating) way to guarantee you're not missing anything is to go back to the home page and then click on the next episode.

I love how #ASoUE has theme songs you have to pay attention too — brandy hernandez 🦆 (@_brandogg) January 15, 2017

Perhaps this is all part of a desperate effort by Netflix to make us "look away" from their own show? In any case, it's all rather regrettable, as Lemony Snicket might say.