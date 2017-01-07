Jim Carter has revealed that the cast of Downton Abbey have been asked to keep themselves free to film a movie.

The 68-year-old actor, who played Mr Carson in the smash hit ITV drama, revealed on Good Morning Britain that there’s “a willingness to do a film”.

“We’ve been asked to keep ourselves available for dates in the future,” he said. “But nobody has seen a script.”

He added that he believed writer Julian Fellowes had a plot for a movie adaptation of the show, which ran for six series and came to its conclusion on Christmas Day 2015.

“It’s in there somewhere,” said Carter. “I am sure it will emerge”.

Rumours of a Downton Abbey film adaptation have been swirling for some time, with Fellowes previously saying: “I would love to make [a Downtown movie]. As far as I am concerned, I am completely up for it. Most of the cast are up for it.”

Michelle Dockery, who played Lady Mary for all six series of the show, has also spoken about a Downton movie in the past.

“I think there is potential for a film,” she said. “That is something I would wholeheartedly consider, so we will see. It may not be over yet.”