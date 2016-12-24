Radio Times Top 40 TV Shows of 2016: 40 to 31 The votes have been counted and the results are in... here's our critics' countdown of the year's best telly ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Saturday 24 December 2016 at 9:00AM 40. The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story (BBC2) Over 20 years after it was dubbed the trial of the century, the OJ Simpson murder case became a TV event all over again in this assured and stylish drama from the makers of Glee and American Horror Story. Anchored by terrific performances from Courtney B Vance, Sarah Paulson and Sterling K Brown as the lead prosecution and defence lawyers, it ignited debate worldwide and brought new insights to a much-told tale. Sure, it wasn’t perfect – Cuba Gooding Jr was a little miscast as the titular defendant and some scenes of lawyer Robert Kardashian’s (David Schwimmer) now-famous brood seemed gratuitous – but the end result was terrific telly. Huw Fullerton continue reading