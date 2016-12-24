40. The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story (BBC2)

Over 20 years after it was dubbed the trial of the century, the OJ Simpson murder case became a TV event all over again in this assured and stylish drama from the makers of Glee and American Horror Story. Anchored by terrific performances from Courtney B Vance, Sarah Paulson and Sterling K Brown as the lead prosecution and defence lawyers, it ignited debate worldwide and brought new insights to a much-told tale. Sure, it wasn’t perfect – Cuba Gooding Jr was a little miscast as the titular defendant and some scenes of lawyer Robert Kardashian’s (David Schwimmer) now-famous brood seemed gratuitous – but the end result was terrific telly. Huw Fullerton