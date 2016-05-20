The Hunger Games, Run Fatboy Run, Dream House, Attack the Block, and Case 39: films on TV today

Jen has the appetite for a fight, Simon plays the long game, spooky house guests for Dan and Rachel, there goes the neighbourhood, and Renee fosters big trouble: the RadioTimes team’s pick of free-to-air films on TV today

ANDREW COLLINS: FILM OF THE DAY

The Hunger Games ★★★★

9.00-11.50pm C4

The quadrilogy of films based on the dystopian young adult novels by Suzanne Collins climaxed with The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 last November, retiring on a $2.9 billion worldwide pension pot. Copycat films based on copycat young adult novels attest to its influence; the popular Maze Runner trilogy concludes next year, while Sony have yet to decide whether The 5th Wave has legs. Should you wish to revisit the source,here’s the first Hunger Games, which introduced Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, who’s selected to take part in the titular to-the-death youth tournament in a totalitarian future. The social satire is unsubtle, with the rich – Stanley Tucci’s MC, Donald Sutherland’s president and ElizabethBanks’s chaperone – irksome, coiffed dandies. The Games itself is a 12-certificated bloodless affair, but Gary Ross directs with cut and thrust, and Lawrence is a true star. Part two, Catching Fire, is on Film4 tomorrow.

Run Fatboy Run ★★★

10.20pm-12.10am ITV

Simon Pegg squeezes into some very small shorts for this cheeky underdog comedy, which sees him sign up for a marathon to prove his love for Thandie Newton.

Dream House ★★★

11.30pm-12.55am BBC1

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz became a couple after starring in this haunted house horror, and they’re the best reason to watch it.

Attack the Block ★★★★

9.00-10.45pm E4

A gang of hoodies become unlikely defenders of the planet in Joe (of Adam and Joe fame) Cornish’s blackly comic alien-invasion tale set on a London council estate.

Case 39 ★★★

Premiere 11.30pm-1.40am Film4

Rene Zellwegger fosters a young girl who seems to be a victim, but then reveals a deadly dark side in this thriller. It gets a bit predictable and a bit far-fetched, but the inventive ways in which people are despatched should keep you entertained.

