RadioTimes.com Vue Pass Terms and Conditions
Ticket Terms
1) What types of vouchers are there?
Vue Pass includes 3 voucher types.
Cinema Admission
- Vue Pass Super Saver (Code starts with VSUP)
- Vue Pass VIP (Code starts with VALL)
Food & Drink Refreshments
- 1 Large Drink & 1 Large Popcorn (Code starts with VSVP1)
2) What is a Vue Pass Super Saver voucher?
A Vue Pass Super Saver voucher can be redeemed for a 2D general admission ticket in Super Saver seats only in a Vue screen. A User can upgrade to other seats by paying the difference in price. The number of Super Saver seats will change depending on the location, film, day and time selected.
3) What is a Vue Pass VIP voucher?
A Vue Pass VIP voucher can be redeemed for a 2D general admission in all seats in a Vue screen. The number of each category of seats will change depending on locations, film, day and time selected.
4) Where is my Vue Pass valid?
The below is “accumulative” so always include the locations listed in the section(s) above. For example, Group 4 includes everything in Group 5, and Group 6.
4.1 Code starts with VSUP4 or VALL4 (Group 6 ticket)
Valid at Aberdeen, Accrington, Barrow in Furness, Bedford, Birkenhead, Birmingham Star City, Bristol Longwell Green, Bury The Rock, Cardiff, Carlisle, Carmarthen, Cleveleys, Cramlington, Dagenham, Darlington, Eastleigh, Farnborough, Gateshead, Glasgow Fort, Halifax, Hamilton, Hull, Lancaster, Leamington Spa, Leicester, Livingston, Norwich, Rhyl, Romford, Sheffield, Southport, Stirling, Swansea, Swindon, Thurrock, Torbay
4.2 Code starts with VSUP5 or VALL5 (Group 5 ticket)
As above plus Altrincham, Ashbourne, Bicester, Blackburn, Camberley, Doncaster, Dublin, Finchley North, Inverness, Limerick, Merthyr Tydfil, Northampton, Oxford, Reading, Redditch, Scunthorpe, Staines, Wood Green
4.3 Code starts with VSUP6 or VALL6 (Group 4 ticket)
As above plus Croydon Grants, Cwmbran, Edinburgh Ocean, Eltham, Finchley Road, Fulham Broadway, Leeds Kirkstall, Leeds Light, Plymouth, Westfield Stratford, York
4.4 Code starts with VSUP7 or VALL7 (Group 3 ticket)
As above plus Basildon, Bolton, Cheshire Oaks, Edinburgh Omni, Exeter, Hartlepool, Manchester Printworks, Manchester Quayside, Newbury, Newcastle under Lyme, Portsmouth, Preston, Stroud, Thanet, Worcester
4.5 Code starts with VSUP8 or VALL8 (Group 2 ticket)
As above plus Basingstoke Festival Place, Bristol Cribbs, Cambridge, Croydon Purley Way, Glasgow St Enoch, Harrow, Watford
4.6 Code starts with VSUP9 or VALL9 (Group 1 ticket)
Valid at ALL sites including; Bromley, Islington, Piccadilly, Shepherds Bush, West End and Westfield (Shepherds Bush)
5) Vue Pass Terms & Conditions
5.1 Must be exchanged for an admission ticket either at the Box Office or Online (at myvue.com) and cannot be used for bookings over the phone.
5.2 Please check the relevant Group ticket locations for where your voucher can be redeemed.
5.3 Valid for one ticket and must be used at the time of exchange.
5.4 Non-transferable, non-exchangeable, and non-refundable.
5.5 Valid for a single use only and cannot be reinstated or replaced once redeemed (this includes if you cancel your booking).
5.6 Not valid for Premieres, Big Screen Events and alternative/special showings including Mini Mornings, Senior friendly, Autism Friendly and Scene screenings.
5.7 Super Saver can be used to book 2D general admission Super Saver seating online (at myvue.com) and at the Box Office. Upgrades to different seat types are available at the time of voucher redemption at an additional cost.
5.8 VIP can be used to book 2D general admission Super Saver, Regular Saver, Regular, VIP, Recliner seating online (at myvue.com) and at the Box Office. Please note not all screens have all seating types.
5.9 All Vouchers can be used to book 3D, IMAX or Birmingham Recliner screenings online (at myvue.com)and at the Box Office at an additional upgrade fee. We recommend checking pricing directly with the cinema before purchase of Vue Pass Codes.
5.10 2D Codes can be upgraded to a 3D screening, customers will be charged for the purchase of 3D glasses if required.
5.11 Do not have priority over general tickets.
5.12 Valid for up to 12 months from issuance and are not subject to extensions.
5.13 Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer including Meerkat Movies.
5.14 Film classifications apply.
5.15 Codes are not to be used for financial gain in resale.
5.16 The cinema managers decision is final.
5.17 Vue Pass may be advertised as an employee or member benefit to closed user groups only and any reference to Vue or use of the Vue logo for this purpose must be approved in writing prior to use.
5.18 The use of the Vue logo or name on any publicly accessible website is not permitted.
NB. due to Vue’s advance booking policy the film and performance you wish to attend may be sold out and seats might not be available.
6) 1 Large Drink & 1 Large Popcorn vouchers
NB. This voucher does not include a cinema admission voucher, for cinema admission vouchers please purchase the relevant Super Saver or VIP vouchers.
6.1 Valid at all Vue locations (see Section 4, Group 1-6)
6.2 These vouchers can be redeemed at your chosen Vue location only, not online or over the phone.
6.3 Valid for one of the following drinks: Large Coke, Large Coke Zero, Large Diet Coke, Large Fanta Zero, Large Sprite Zero, Large Freestyle Coke, Bottle of Still/Sparkling water and one of the following popcorns: Large Sweet Popcorn, Large Salt Popcorn or Large Mixed Popcorn.
6.4 Non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-refundable.
6.5 Valid for a single use only and cannot be re-instated or replaced once redeemed (this includes if you cancel your booking).
6.6 The voucher expires on the expiration date, it is not subject to extensions.
6.7 Expiry dates are printed on the paper voucher.
6.8 E-Codes expire no later than 12 months from the point of issue.
6.9 Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
6.10 Vouchers are not to be used for financial gain in resale.
6.11 The cinema managers decision is final.
NB! Due to Vue’s advance booking policy the film and performance you wish to attend may be sold out and seats might not be available.