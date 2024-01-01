RadioTimes.com Vue Pass Terms and Conditions

5) Vue Pass Terms & Conditions

5.1 Must be exchanged for an admission ticket either at the Box Office or Online (at myvue.com) and cannot be used for bookings over the phone.

5.2 Please check the relevant Group ticket locations for where your voucher can be redeemed.

5.3 Valid for one ticket and must be used at the time of exchange.

5.4 Non-transferable, non-exchangeable, and non-refundable.

5.5 Valid for a single use only and cannot be reinstated or replaced once redeemed (this includes if you cancel your booking).

5.6 Not valid for Premieres, Big Screen Events and alternative/special showings including Mini Mornings, Senior friendly, Autism Friendly and Scene screenings.

5.7 Super Saver can be used to book 2D general admission Super Saver seating online (at myvue.com) and at the Box Office. Upgrades to different seat types are available at the time of voucher redemption at an additional cost.

5.8 VIP can be used to book 2D general admission Super Saver, Regular Saver, Regular, VIP, Recliner seating online (at myvue.com) and at the Box Office. Please note not all screens have all seating types.

5.9 All Vouchers can be used to book 3D, IMAX or Birmingham Recliner screenings online (at myvue.com)and at the Box Office at an additional upgrade fee. We recommend checking pricing directly with the cinema before purchase of Vue Pass Codes.

5.10 2D Codes can be upgraded to a 3D screening, customers will be charged for the purchase of 3D glasses if required.

5.11 Do not have priority over general tickets.

5.12 Valid for up to 12 months from issuance and are not subject to extensions.

5.13 Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer including Meerkat Movies.

5.14 Film classifications apply.

5.15 Codes are not to be used for financial gain in resale.

5.16 The cinema managers decision is final.

5.17 Vue Pass may be advertised as an employee or member benefit to closed user groups only and any reference to Vue or use of the Vue logo for this purpose must be approved in writing prior to use.

5.18 The use of the Vue logo or name on any publicly accessible website is not permitted.

NB. due to Vue’s advance booking policy the film and performance you wish to attend may be sold out and seats might not be available.