Guests at the Radio Times Covers Party 2022 took home quite the selection of gifts.
The Radio Times Covers Party 2022 took place last week, with a raft of special guests in attendance.
The stars were out in force, including Doctor Who's Mandip Gill, Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh, Call the Midwife's Megan Cusack and Ella Bruccoleri and many more.
The guests may have been gifting us with reflections on their past projects and teases for those that are upcoming, but they also didn't go home empty handed.
They were each given a luxury goodie bag worth £350, with the incredible variety of contents being provided by a host of generous suppliers from Sony to Laithwaites. Find a list of those who contributed to the goodie bag below.
With thanks to:
- BBC Books - Penguin Randomhouse
- Belazu
- Bonne Maman
- by Eloise
- Caleño
- Canned Wine
- Capel Manor College
- Divine chocolate
- Double Dutch
- Doyen Tea
- Ebury - Penguin Randomhouse
- eco living
- Elysian Theory
- Esessence
- Flower & White
- Irusu
- Joe and Seph's Popcorn
- Kabloom
- Laithwaites
- Live Luxwells
- Luscombe Drinks
- Lyonsleaf
- Maldon Salt
- Moth Drinks
- Munchy Seeds
- Norlo
- Papergang by Ohh Deer
- Paper Blanks
- Pompom Galore
- Rhug Estate Wild Beauty
- Sensory Retreats
- Sony
- Spice Pots
- The Berry Company
- The Great British Porridge Co.
- The Psychic Tree
- War Paint
- Wiltshire Chillie's
- Zooki
Exclusive photos are more updates from the covers party will be featured in this weeks Radio Times magazine.
While in attendance at the party, Steven Moffat spoke to RadioTimes.com about Russell T Davies' return to Doctor Who, saying it proves the "vibrancy" of the show.
Meanwhile Line of Duty actor Simon Boyle gave an update on Line of Duty season 7, saying that the hit show's executive producers would like to return, but "don't know if it's going to happen."
See more photos from the Radio Times Covers Party 2022 in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale Tuesday 5th April. Subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door, and for more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
