The Radio Times Covers Party 2022 took place last week, with a raft of special guests in attendance.

The guests may have been gifting us with reflections on their past projects and teases for those that are upcoming, but they also didn't go home empty handed.

They were each given a luxury goodie bag worth £350, with the incredible variety of contents being provided by a host of generous suppliers from Sony to Laithwaites. Find a list of those who contributed to the goodie bag below.

With thanks to:

Exclusive photos are more updates from the covers party will be featured in this weeks Radio Times magazine.

While in attendance at the party, Steven Moffat spoke to RadioTimes.com about Russell T Davies' return to Doctor Who, saying it proves the "vibrancy" of the show.

Steven Moffat Getty, PJ

Meanwhile Line of Duty actor Simon Boyle gave an update on Line of Duty season 7, saying that the hit show's executive producers would like to return, but "don't know if it's going to happen."

