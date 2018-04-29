Most notably Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whom Wolf took to task in her speech while standing just inches away from the White House press secretary. "We are graced with Sarah's presence tonight. I have to say I'm a little star struck," she quipped, adding: "I love you as Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid's Tale."

Wolf's mockery of Sanders dominated headlines – and after four years of roles on The Daily Show and Late Night with Seth Myers, the American comedian has landed a series of her own on streaming service Netflix.

The Break with Michelle Wolf will begin on Sunday 27th May and rather than focus solely on political news, it will see its host "make fun of everything and everyone else," according to Deadline. "No preaching or political agenda."

Prior to her Correspondents' Dinner gig, Wolf was best known for writing and contributing to late night US talk shows, but has crossed the Atlantic for a stand-up show at Edinburgh Festival in August 2016. She's also appeared on British shows Live at the Apollo, 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Frankie Boyle's American Autopsy.