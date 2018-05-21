When is The NHS Heroes Awards on TV?

The awards ceremony – the first of its kind – took place on Monday 14th May, and ITV will be airing a two-hour special on Monday 21st May at 8.30pm.

What's it about?

The awards, hosted by comedian and For the Love of Dogs presenter Paul O'Grady, celebrate NHS staff, both medical and non-medical, as the service turns 70 this year. Winners have been chosen by the awards judges, after thousands of nominations were sent in by the public.

The ceremony is bound to be a tearjerker, as the awards recognise the selfless behaviour of the nominees. The categories include emergency lifesaver, mental health champion and NHS young fundraiser.

Betty MacIntyre, 70, who's worked as a midwife since 1969, will be honoured at the awards. Despite some dramatic moments during her long career – including delivering a baby on a lifeboat – she says she wouldn't have missed a moment.

"I just can't express the joy and privilege I've felt bringing babies into the world – and they're all very special to me," she said.

Celebrities leading the tributes include Prince William, the Duchess of Cornwall, Elton John, Shirley Bassey, Simon Cowell, Tom Jones, Amanda Holden and Boy George.