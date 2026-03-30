If you’re on the hunt for your next TV obsession or film night pick, HBO Max has quietly assembled one of the strongest streaming libraries around – mixing buzzy new originals with some of the most acclaimed series ever made.

Among the latest arrivals is fast-paced medical drama The Pitt, which throws viewers into the high-pressure environment of a trauma centre, charting the intertwined lives of staff and patients across gruelling, back-to-back shifts. At the other end of the scale, there’s glossy teen drama Euphoria, a bold and often unflinching look at modern adolescence, where friendships, identity and addiction collide.

Fans of sharp satire are also well catered for. Political comedy Veep remains as biting as ever, while The White Lotus continues to skewer wealth and privilege through its ever-rotating cast of troubled guests. And if you’re in the mood for something truly iconic, HBO Max is home to a goldmine of prestige television – from the ruthless power plays of Succession to the sprawling fantasy epic Game of Thrones.

It’s not just small-screen hits either. The platform also boasts a strong film offering, including ambitious sci-fi like Interstellar and gripping new releases such as One Battle after Another and Sinners, which bring star power and cinematic scale straight to your living room.

Whether you’re revisiting all-time greats like The Sopranos and The Wire or diving into newer titles making waves right now, there’s no shortage of standout viewing.

Read on for our picks of what’s worth watching on HBO Max right now.