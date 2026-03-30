If you’re on the hunt for your next TV obsession or film night pick, HBO Max has quietly assembled one of the strongest streaming libraries around – mixing buzzy new originals with some of the most acclaimed series ever made.

Among the latest arrivals is fast-paced medical drama The Pitt, which throws viewers into the high-pressure environment of a trauma centre, charting the intertwined lives of staff and patients across gruelling, back-to-back shifts. At the other end of the scale, there’s glossy teen drama Euphoria, a bold and often unflinching look at modern adolescence, where friendships, identity and addiction collide.

Fans of sharp satire are also well catered for. Political comedy Veep remains as biting as ever, while The White Lotus continues to skewer wealth and privilege through its ever-rotating cast of troubled guests. And if you’re in the mood for something truly iconic, HBO Max is home to a goldmine of prestige television – from the ruthless power plays of Succession to the sprawling fantasy epic Game of Thrones.

It’s not just small-screen hits either. The platform also boasts a strong film offering, including ambitious sci-fi like Interstellar and gripping new releases such as One Battle after Another and Sinners, which bring star power and cinematic scale straight to your living room.

Whether you’re revisiting all-time greats like The Sopranos and The Wire or diving into newer titles making waves right now, there’s no shortage of standout viewing.

Read on for our picks of what’s worth watching on HBO Max right now.

Showing 1 to 20 of 20 results

  • The Pitt

    2025

    Drama

    Fast-paced medical drama chronicling the intertwined lives of staff and patients of Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center during successive, physically gruelling one-hour shifts
  • Friends

    1994

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    PG

    American sitcom following the lives of six friends living in Manhattan. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.
  • The Seduction

    2025

    Drama

    Romance

    A scandalous prequel to Dangerous Liaisons charts the rise to power of scheming Isabelle de Merteuil and her ambitious plan of revenge against the Vicomte de Valmont
  • Euphoria

    2019

    Drama

    18

    A group of teenagers experience the ups and downs of love and friendship in a world of social networks, sex, drugs, and violence.
  • Rooster

    2026

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Comedy about an author's complicated relationship with his daughter, set against the backdrop of a college campus. Starring Steve Carell and Charly Clive
  • One Battle after Another

    2025

    Thriller

    Crime/detective

    15

    Thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Chase Infiniti. Years after the collapse of his political revolutionary group, Bob Ferguson lives in paranoid seclusion with his teenage daughter, Willa. But the merciless Colonel Lockjaw, a one-time target of Bob's group, has been hunting its members ever since, and has unfinished business with Bob.
  • Sinners

    2025

    Horror

    Thriller

    15

    Period horror thriller starring Michael B Jordan. In 1932 Mississippi, enterprising twin brothers Elijah and Elias, aka "Smoke" and "Stack", prepare to set up a juke joint to serve their town's black community. But there's a nasty presence hanging around town on opening night, just waiting for the sun to go down.
  • The Last of Us

    2023

    Adventure

    Action

    15

    Drama set after a pandemic caused by a mass fungal infection caused its victims to transform into zombie-like creatures. Starring Bella Ramsey
  • The White Lotus

    2021

    Comedy

    Drama

    15

    Anthology drama and social satire set at an exclusive tropical resort, this limited series follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of one highly transformative week.
  • Succession

    2018

    Comedy

    Drama

    15

    Drama series centring on the Roy family, the owners of a global media empire who are fighting for control of the company amidst uncertainty about the health of the family's patriarch.
  • The Sopranos

    1999

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    18

    Drama series. Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), an Italian-American mafia head based in New Jersey, struggles to manage his family and criminal life and confides to his psychiatrist.
  • The Wire

    2002

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    18

    Acclaimed crime drama centring on the inner-city drug scene in Baltimore, as witnessed through the eyes of the dealers and law enforcement officers. Dominic West stars.
  • Game of Thrones

    2011

    Adventure

    Fantasy

    18

    Inspired by George RR Martin's novels, the epic saga of interconnected clans, including the Lannisters and Targaryens, all fighting for control of the Iron Throne.
  • Big Little Lies

    2017

    Comedy

    Crime/detective

    15

    The lives of three American mothers unravel with deadly repercussions in a darkly comic drama starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley.
  • Sex and the City

    1998

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    18

    Sitcom following the exploits of New York girl-about-town Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her friends as they try to negotiate Manhattan's single scene in fabulous stilettos.
  • DTF St Louis

    2026

    Drama

    Comedy

    Black comedy about a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise, starring David Harbour, Jason Bateman and Linda Cardellini
  • Interstellar

    2014

    Sci-fi

    Adventure

    12

    Sci-fi adventure starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. In the mid-21st century, Earth is running out of resources, and humanity is dying. Desperate, former Nasa pilot Cooper comes out of retirement to helm a mission to enter a wormhole and attempt to find a habitable planet to which the population can relocate.
  • The Big Bang Theory

    2007

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    PG

    American sitcom revolving around geeky physicist room-mates Leonard and Sheldon, their beautiful neighbour and aspiring actress Penny, and their socially awkward friends Howard and Raj.
  • Veep

    2012

    Comedy

    Drama

    18

    American political satire. Former Senator Selina Meyer finds that being Vice President of the United States is nothing like she hoped and everything that everyone ever warned her about.
See more What's worth watching on HBO Max

Authors

Radio Times staff
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