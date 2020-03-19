Songs of Praise will air a surprise Friday morning edition in last-minute BBC scheduling change

In times like these we could all do with a heartwarming sing-along, and it looks like the BBC is keen to provide exactly that following a last-minute scheduling change.

A surprise edition of Songs of Praise will air on Friday morning, following the recent news that the Church of England has suspended all public church services to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

The series has previously turned around one-off editions in the wake of national events or tragedies, including a Manchester special following the terror attack in 2017.

The latest episode will air at 6.40am on Friday 20th March, replacing a previously scheduled instalment of Money for Nothing.

The last-minute alteration to its Friday morning line-up is the latest in a series of BBC scheduling changes, following on from the announcement that it would suspend filming on all of its continuing dramas, including EastEnders.

The broadcaster is also set to release many more classic TV boxsets on BBC iPlayer as the nation begins to self-isolate.

The boxsets will include Spooks, Baptise, and the complete back catalogue of French and Saunders.