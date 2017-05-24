Songs of Praise host Aled Jones will visit Manchester Cathedral this weekend in a special edition of the programme scheduled in the aftermath of the terrorist bomb attack on a concert at Manchester Arena.

The Cathedral, which is situated close to the music venue, is currently cordoned off as part of the crime scene but mass vigils for the victims have been held in nearby Albert Square, which is overlooked by the church's tower, and services are expected to be held once it reopens.