Songs of Praise to air Manchester special following terrorist bomb attack
Aled Jones will investigate the role Manchester Cathedral played after the city was rocked by the deadly attack
Songs of Praise host Aled Jones will visit Manchester Cathedral this weekend in a special edition of the programme scheduled in the aftermath of the terrorist bomb attack on a concert at Manchester Arena.
The Cathedral, which is situated close to the music venue, is currently cordoned off as part of the crime scene but mass vigils for the victims have been held in nearby Albert Square, which is overlooked by the church's tower, and services are expected to be held once it reopens.
Jones will aim to discover the role the Cathedral has played following the attack in which 22 people, including children, were killed when a lone male suicide bomber detonated an explosive in the Arena foyer after a concert by pop singer Arian Grande.
The programme will replace the previously scheduled edition of Songs of Praise from the Settle to Carlisle Railway.
Songs of Praise is on BBC1 on Sunday 28th May at 5pm