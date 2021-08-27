New on Disney Plus UK September 2021 – every new film and show released this month

September is usually a quiet month for film and TV after a blockbuster summer, but not so for Disney Plus.

There’s plenty to choose from for children and adults alike, with long-awaited spin-off American Horror Stories set to tell weird and wonderful anthology tales while fans of all ages can enjoy unique anime offering Star Wars: Visions.

Teens, in particular, will likely be drawn to The D’Amelio Show starring the famous TikTok family as well as Billie Eilish concert experience Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.

Meanwhile those with a teenage sense of humour will enjoy the debut of Deadpool on Disney Plus ahead of the MCU-set Deadpool 3, while a slightly more serious comic book project Y: The Last Man will explore gender relations in a unique apocalypse.

Read on for the full list of titles coming to Disney Plus this September.

Wednesday 1st September

Dug Days Dug, the clear standout of Pixar’s heartbreaking 2009 hit Up, gets his own well-deserved series of shorts.

Sydney to the Max YR3 The first 10 episodes of the Disney Channel sitcom’s third season arrive on the streaming service, following the titular Sydney as she navigates her third year at middle school with help from best friend Olive and grandmother Judy.

Minnie’s Bow Toons Adorable animated children’s series from Disney Junior following Minnie Mouse as she opens a boutique selling only bows and bow ties.

Wicked Tuna: North vs South YR6 National Geographic show following New England bluefin tuna fishermen who venture south to the Outer Banks to battle the local fleet for the ocean’s most lucrative prize.

World’s Deadliest: Jaws & Sins Nature documentary looking at the angriest, scariest and most sinful creatures around.

Drugged 2 Hard-hitting National Geographic series following drug addicts who undergo medical and psychological testing to learn the devastating effects the habit has had on their minds and bodies.

Breakout YR2 Canadian series dramatising some of the world’s most high-profile prison escapes.

That One Word: Feyenoord Season 1 Episode 1 Documentary following Dutch football club Feyenoord through the unique 2020/21 season.

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Not related to the popular BBC Two comedy, Motherland follows a trio of witches trained for war by the US army.

Monsters at Work Episode 10

Chip ‘n’ Dale Park Life Episode 6

Turner & Hooch Episode 7

Marvel’s What If…? Episode 4

Marvel Legends: Shang-Chi

Friday 3rd September

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Billie Eilish performs every song from her brand new album in sequential order for the first time in this cinematic concert experience featuring animated segments set in Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles.

Cannibal Sharks The world of shark on shark predation is explored in this National Geographic investigation.

King of Coke: Living the High Life Documentary exploring the stranger-than-fiction story of Larry Lavin, a clean-cut young dentist who secretly ran the biggest cocaine ring in the Eastern US.

The D’Amelio Show Social media stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio navigate their overnight fame with the help of their parents in this reality series.

The Martian (2015) Surprisingly accurate sci-fi starring Matt Damon as an astronaut accidentally left stranded on Mars. Directed by Ridley Scott.

That Thing You Do! (1996) The directorial debut of Tom Hanks, this easy-watch comedy follows a 1960s band who have a one-hit-wonder and ride its success as long as they can.

Derailed (2005) Jennifer Aniston and Clive Owen star as two married business executives having an affair who are blackmailed by a violent criminal.

The A-Team (2010) Feature film reboot of the beloved ’80s action series following four Special Forces soldiers who are framed for a crime they did not commit. Starring Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Quinton Jackson and Sharlto Copley.

War of the Worlds Season 2 Episode 8

SEAC

Monday 6th September

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3 The final season of the hit zombie drama continues as Maggie’s team is hunted by the villainous Reapers.

Tuesday 7th September

Only Murders in the Building Episode 4 The group seeks out a renowned podcasting host as the true-crime parody continues.

Hulu/YouTube

Wednesday 8th September

Doogie Kamealoha Episode 1 The reboot of Doogie Howser, M.D. begins as a young teenage wunderkind who balances school life with an early medical career.

Muppet Babies YR3 The reboot of the adorable children’s series continues.

Secret Life of Predators National Geographic series exploring the extraordinary skills of predatory animals.

Riding Britain’s Railway Host Dan Cruickshank explores the history of Britain’s railways that soon facilitated the country’s transformation into the first industrial nation.

The Truth Behind season 2 National Geographic series investigating the truth behind popular myths and legends.

American Horror Stories Episode 1 Spin-off of Ryan Murphy’s scarily popular American Horror Story, taking a weekly anthology approach with a new terrifying tale every episode.

Private Practice Seasons 1-6 Grey’s Anatomy spin-off following Kate Walsh’s Dr. Addison Montgomery as she leaves Seattle Grace Hospital to join a private practice.

Chip ‘n’ Dale Park Life Episode 7

Turner & Hooch Episode 8

Marvel’s What If…? Episode 5

That One Word: Feyenoord Season 1 Episode 2

Bless the Harts Season 2 Episode 5

Mixed-Ish Season 1 Episode 4

American Dad Season 17 Episode 10

Last Man Standing Season 9 Episode 7

Friday 10th September

Spark Short: Twenty Something Pixar hand-drawn animation from their Spark Short program celebrating up-and-coming filmmakers.

Far Away From Raven’s Home (special) 11-minute puppet special of the That’s So Raven spin-off.

9/11 Memorial Titles: 9/11 Control the Skies, My 9/11, 9/11: The Plane that Hit the Pentagon, George W. Bush: The 9/11 Interview A selection of documentaries added to the service for the anniversary of the attacks.

Million Dollar Moon Rock Heist Nat Geo documentary charting the 2002 theft of priceless moon rocks from NASA.

The Next Mega Tsunami Experts attempt to calculate the site of the next mega tsunami as more of the world’s coasts are revealed to be under threat.

Return from the Dead World-leading neurologist and doctor, Steven Laureys explores the concept of resurrection and whether it could feasibly happen in real life.

Maze Runner: Scorch Trials (2015) Sci-fi sequel following the Gladers as they escape the maze and face the scorching heat of the outside world. Starring Dylan O’Brien and Kaya Scodelario.

Walk the Line (2005) Oscar-nominated Johnny Cash biopic starring Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon.

He Got Game (1998) Spike Lee sports drama starring Denzel Washington as a convict attempting to persuade his basketball star son to go to university so he can get a shorter sentence.

Saturday 11th September

Bin Laden’s Hard Drive A look at the newly declassified hard drives taken from Bin Laden’s compound that reveal a groundbreaking look at his personal life.

Monday 13th September

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4

Tuesday 14th September

Only Murders in the Building Episode 5

Wednesday 15th September

Mickey Mouse Hot Diggity Dog Tales 18 shorts from the Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures show, featuring the famous mascot and his dog Pluto.

Sadie Sparks Shorts Special episodes featuring the magician-in-training Sadie and her grumpy talking bunny Gilbert.

No Man Left Behind American docuseries using archival footage, reenactments and testimony to dramatise the stories of soldiers who were left rapped in enemy territory.

Facing… Docuseries telling the stories of people who stood up to some of the most powerful and influential people in history.

The Orville seasons 1 and 2 Both instalments of Seth MacFarlane’s Star Trek parody join the service ahead of the upcoming third season.

No Offence Seasons 1,2 and 3 Police procedural from Shameless creator Paul Abbott following police officers in a crime-ridden part of Manchester.

Botswana

Doogie Kamealoha Episode 2

Chip ‘n’ Dale Park Life Episode 8

Turner & Hooch Episode 9

Marvel’s What If…? Episode 6

That One Word: Feyenoord Episode 3

American Horror Stories Episode 2

Bless the Harts Season 2 Episode 6

Mixed-Ish Season 1 Episode 23

American Dad Season 17 Episode 11

Last Man Standing Season 9 Episode 8

FOX

Friday 17th September

Spark Short: Nona A wrestling-loving grandma struggles with her responsibilities when she has to miss the Smashdown to tke care of her granddaughter in this Pixar short.

Disney’s Broadway Hits at London’s Royal Albert Hall Musical extravaganza featuring hits from the likes of Aladdin, The Lion King, Mary Poppins and more.

Descendants: Royal Wedding Animated spin-off film from the Descendants franchise following Mal and King Ben’s wedding.

Water and Power: A California Heist Documentary following corporate land owners who gained control of California’s complex water system during a debilitating drought.

Petra: Secrets of the Ancient Builders A look at how Petra was built in the inhospitable Jordanian desert over 2,000 years ago.

Worst Weather Ever? National Geographic documentary examining how climate change has impacted the world’s weather, resulting in extreme events around the globe.

Hitler The Junkie A look at the severity of Hitler’s drug addiction, and the more than 70 different drugs, vitamins and concoctions the dictator was consuming during the last nine years of his reign.

Hitler’s Supergun Explosive experiments engineer Hugh Hunt investigates Hitler’s supergun and the Allied race to destroy it in this Nat Geo documentary.

Eyewitness: D-Day Five soldier’s eyewitness accounts are told archive footage, reconstruction and written accounts.

Hitler’s Teen Killers Documentary telling the story and the lives of the 20,000 teenagers who made up the 12th SS Panzer Division and pledged to give their lives for Hitler.

Deadpool (2016) Superhero comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as the wisecracking mercenary with healing powers and the ability to break the fourth wall.

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) Fantasy horror starring an alternate take on Abraham Lincoln and his secret life as a vampire hunter.

Antwone Fisher (2002) Denzel Washington’s directorial debut tells the true story of Antwone Fisher, a Navy Officer who works through his emotional traumas thanks to a psychiatrist.

Monday 20th September

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 5

Tuesday 21st September

Only Murders in the Building Episode 6

Wednesday 22nd September

Star Wars Visions Episodes 1-9 Anime anthology set in the Star Wars universe from seven different Japanese animation studios.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends YR1 Spider-Man teams up with Ghost-Spider and Miles Morales in seven episodes of this Disney Junior series.

Just Roll With It YR2 Season two of the Disney Channel series that lets the studio audience give the actors improv scenes.

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist Nat geo documentary examining the life of primatologist and conservationist Dian Fossey and her work protecting African mountain gorillas.

Africa’s Deadliest 4 Season four of the nature docuseries looking at how the complex evolution of African animals has given them weapons to defend themselves.

Taboo Season seven of the Nat Geo docuseries that looks at rituals and traditions around the world that would be considered taboo elsewhere.

Lion Ranger Nature series following famous lion whisperer Kevin Richardson’s lion park and his attempt to show the predators in a new life.

Y: The Last Man Episodes 1-3 Comic book adaptation set in a post-apocalyptic future where every mammal with a Y chromosome dies except for one man.

Stumptown Season 1 Comic book adaptation following a Marine veteran who becomes a private investigator. Starring Cobie Smulders and Jake Johnson.

Press Season 1 BBC miniseries following the lives of senior employees at two rival newspapers.

Deadwater Fell Season 1 Four-part crime drama starring David Tennant as a doctor whose wife and children die in a house fire, rocking an idyllic close-knit community.

Doogie Kamealoha Episode 3

Chip ‘n’ Dale Park Life Episode 9

Turner & Hooch Episode 10

Marvel’s What If…? Episode 7

American Horror Stories Episode 3

Bless the Harts Season 2 Episode 7

Mixed-Ish Season 1 Episode 6

That One Word: Feyenoord Season 1 Episode 4

American Dad Season 17 Episode 12

Last Man Standing Season 9 Episode 9

Disney

Friday 24th September

A Spark Story Documentary following the filmmaking process of Pixar’s SparkShorts, particularly the process of creating shorts ‘Twenty Something’ and ‘Nona’.

Witness Disaster Surviving witnesses and extreme footage tell the story of what it’s like to experience disaster.

Giraffe: African Giant An extraordinary portrait of one of Africa’s true icons, looking beyond their trademark height to reveal new details.

Strangest Bird AliveNature documentary focusing on the Namibian ostriches, who must breed at the exact right time in order for their chicks to survive.

2000s Greatest Tragedies Terrorist attacks, natural disasters and more are covered in this account of tragedies from the 2000s.

American Blackout Drama exploring what would happen following a cyber attack on America’s national electricity grid.

Inside the Hunt for the Boston Bombers Documentary exploring the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the subsequent investigation.

Dino Death Match Science documentary hosted by Johnathan Kydd exploring whether the ‘Duelling Dinosaurs’ fossil reveals a separate tyrannosaur species.

Inside the Muslim Brotherhood An examination of the role of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt in the Arab Spring uprisings.

The Descendants (2011) Unrelated to Disney’s fairytale Descendants franchise, this Oscar-winning drama stars George Clooney as a land baron who reunites with his daughters after his wife goes into a coma.

Taken 3 (2014) Action sequel starring Liam Neeson as an ex-covert operative with a particular set of skills who is framed for murder.

Cinderella Man (2005) Biographical sports drama depicting the life of James J. Braddock. Starring Russell Crowe and an Oscar-nominated Paul Giamatti.

Broken Arrow (1996) Action-thriller starring John Travolta as a terrorist who steals a nuclear warhead and holds the US government to ransom.

Monday 27th September

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 6

Tuesday 28th September

Only Murders in the Building Episode 7

Wednesday 29th September

Dino Ranch Seven episodes of the Disney Junior series following the Cassidy family and their “prewestoric” ranch.

Raven’s Home YR4 The final eleven episodes of Raven’s Home’s fourth season, continuing the adventures of the now-adult Raven Baxter.

Africa’s Hunters YR1-2 The first two seasons of the Nat Geo series, offering an intimate insight into the daily lives of leopards, lions, and hyenas.

The Great North Episodes 1-2 New adult animated sitcom starring Nick Offerman as a single dad raising a family in Alaska.

Modern Family Season 9 The ninth instalment of the hit mockumentary following three modern-day families,

Mistresses Seasons 1-4 American mystery drama based on the UK series of the same name, following four female friends and their complex relationships.

Disney+ | Weekly Episodes

Doogie Kamealoha Episode 4

Chip ‘n’ Dale Park Life Episode 10

Turner & Hooch Episode 11

Marvel’s What If…? Episode 8

American Horror Stories Episode 4

Y: The Last Man Episode 4

That One Word: Feyenoord Season 1 Episode 5

Bless the Harts Season 2 Episode 8

Mixed-Ish Season 1 Episode 7

American Dad Season 17 Episode 13

Last Man Standing Season 9 Episode 10

You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year now.