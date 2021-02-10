Everything coming to Disney+ in 2021: All the originals and movies out this year

We did not end up getting as many Disney+ originals in 2020 as we should have done given the pandemic, but that just means that 2021 is even more exciting for new Disney content than it already would have been.

With Wandavision continuing, the MCU is back in business and there is much more on the way – along with exciting movies and shows from other franchises too.

Not only that, but we are getting a wealth of new Disney+ Star content coming soon too which will be the biggest content update by quite some way since Disney+ first launched.

Read on for everything that we know of, so far, that is coming to Disney+ in 2021.

Disney+ series coming in 2021

We already know of many originals coming to Disney+ throughout the year, but look for some more surprises to drop too. Here is every show that we know of so far that is confirmed to be coming this year.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changer

Featuring a cast that includes original star Emilio Estevez and newcomer to the franchise Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls), here is the official synopsis for the hugely anticipated sequel series.

“Now a powerhouse in its division, the Mighty Ducks junior hockey team is selective about who makes the cut. After being kicked out, a 12-year-old boy named Evan, at the urging of his mother, forms a new hockey team of underdogs with the help of the Ducks’ original coach, Gordon Bombay.”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changer release date: Coming to Disney+ March 26th

Loki Remember in Avengers End Game when the Loki from the alternate timeline got lucky and made a quick escape? This is the Loki that we will be following here in the Loki TV show as he travels through time and does so in a truly irresponsible way that matches the character perfectly. Star Tom Hiddleston will be joined by the likes of Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Richard E. Grant. And it has already been picked up for a season 2! Loki release date: Coming to Disney+ in May

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

The second MCU show to debut on Disney+ after Wandavision, and it was originally meant to be the first, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will see the heroes going up against villains called the Flag-Smashers. Sensing that they are a threat, Sam Wilson, now Captain America, will call on Bucky Barnes’ help to take them down. The series will also feature several other recognisable faces from the MCUs past.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier release date: Coming to Disney+ this spring.

What If…

Disney/YouTube

Another Marvel property here but a very different one. This animated series will show us key events from the history of Marvel and the MCU but with some notable differences as to how things played out. For example, that picture above is Peggy Carter (voiced by Hayley Atwell) as Captain America so expect some more fun takes on known lore from this show when it hits the streamer.

What If… release date: Coming to Disney+ this summer.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Disney

The Clone Wars returned and then concluded last year and now we have another animated foray into the world of Star Wars to look forward to. The Bad Batch is a sequel show that puts the focus on the members of Clone Force 99 and the voice cast includes Dee Bradley Baker as the clones while The Mandalorian’s Ming Na Wen will be back to voice Fennec Shand.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Coming to Disney+ this summer.

Monsters at Work

Those itching for a return to the world of Monsters Inc have had their pleas heard as a TV show is on the way with the key original voice actors set to return for it. The show, a sequel to the original movie following the university set prequel will focus on Tylor Tuskmon who longs to be like his heroes, Sully and Mike and he looks set to have that dream realised as he graduates from the university and starts work.

Monsters at Work release date: Coming to Disney+ this summer.

Ms Marvel Courtesy Marvel Studios Another MCU show that will take its place in phase 4 is Ms Marvel, a series focusing on the adventures of 16-year-old Pakistani-American Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani. The shape-shifting hero will be tackling enemies on the show later in the year with a cast that includes Saagar Shaikh, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, and Rish Shah. Ms Marvel release date: Coming to Disney+ late 2021. Hawkeye Jeremy Renner is back after the events of End Game and he has his own show this time as Hawkeye finally gets some long overdue time in the spotlight. The series will depict him handing his mantle over to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and expect other MCU faces to appear including Florence Pugh who will reprise her role from Black Widow. Hopefully, we have all been able to see that movie by the time this comes out. Hawkeye release date: Coming to Disney+ late 2021

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Disney We have not had a new season of The Mandalorian coming in 2021 but we do have some Boba Fett action! Temuera Morrison will be back as the titular character and will be joined by Ming Na Wen (who is doing the rounds in Star Wars at the moment!) as this limited-run show is expected to tie heavily into The Mandalorian with both characters expected to appear when that show debuts its third season early in 2022. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett release date: Coming to Disney+ in December.

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series Season 2

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series (or HSMTMTS as it’s easier to type) has been long renewed to come back for a second round of all singing and all dancing stories.

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series Season 2 release date: Coming to Disney+ later in 2021

Diary of a Future President Season 2

“Elena is a 12-year-old Cuban American girl who attends middle school and must make her way through the personal and social pressures of adolescence. Told through Elena’s narration as written in her diary, the series follows the daily events of her life and her interactions with friends and family. She lives with her older brother, Bobby; and mother, Gabi, who develops a new relationship with Sam, a lawyer from her firm. Elena has a strong desire to become a president of the United States, which is made visible through flashforwards to her political campaign as an adult.”

Diary of a Future President season 2 release date: Coming to Disney+ later in 2021

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2

A man we could just listen to as he regales us with stories, the hit Jeff Goldblum Disney+ show is making a return for a second season later this year. Having already talked us through things such as coffee, gaming and bikes, it remains to be seen what the talking points will be next time for Jeff.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2 release date: Coming to Disney+ later in 2021

Big Shot

With a stellar cast including John Stamos and Yvette Nicole Brown, Big Shot focuses on a fired basketball coach who winds up at an all-girls school where he will get another shot at pursuing his coaching dream. This one has not been confirmed for 2021 yet but all signs point it to landing in the closing weeks of the year.

Big Shot release date: Coming to Disney+ later in 2021

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The Mysterious Benedict Society was originally supposed to be a Hulu project before it was decided that Disney+ would be a better home for it. Trenton Lee Stewart’s YA series is the source material for this story that focuses on a boarding school called The Institute that could spell trouble for the whole world – unless a group of orphans can save the day.

The Mysterious Benedict Society release date: Coming to Disney+ later in 2021

Turner and Hooch

The original movie that starred Tom Hanks as the titular Turner still devastates us to look back on, but hopefully, things will be somewhat happier for Turner and his hooch in this TV series reimagining. Josh Peck is Turner in this one and he will once again be joined by a Hooch as the pair work together to learn what caused Turner’s fathers death. The original movie is also on Disney+.

Turner and Hooch release date: Coming to Disney+ later in 2021

Movies coming to Disney+ in 2021

As we are only in February, expect many more movies to be announced as the year goes on and this does not include any, potential, cinema releases that will wind up on the streamer further down the line.

Flora & Ulysses

The movie about a superhero squirrel who is, sadly, not the new big name of the MCU will be arriving later this month to the streamer and features a cast that includes Alyson Hannigan, Ben Schwartz and Matilda Lawler. Based on the book, this one looks to be a ton of fun.

Flora and Ulysses release date: Coming to Disney+ on February 19th.

Raya and the Last Dragon

This will end up as part of the regular Disney+ library of content before the year comes to a close but first, it is following in the footsteps of Mulan and debuting on Premier Access first. So to watch it will cost you £19.99 but you do get to keep it and watch it as many times as you like before it joins the streamer for subscribers. The story focuses on Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) as she attempts to find the mythical last dragon in a world where humans and dragons used to coexist.

Raya and the Last Dragon release date: Coming to Disney+ Premier Access on March 5th.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again

More fun at the museum, just not as we remember it. The Ben Stiller movie franchise is making the leap to animation for its next instalment with Larry’s son, Nick being the new night watchmen. Expect Nick to meet many a familiar character as he realises just how crazy this particular museum can be.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again release date: Coming to Disney+ later in 2021.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Diary of a Wimpy Kid is a franchise you have probably at least heard of, but it is far more popular than many may think. Originally a book series which went on to spawn four movies, this latest film is an animated one that has a quirky 3D style that matches nicely with the source material.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid release date: Coming to Disney+ later in 2021.

Sneakerella

You can probably guess what this musical comedy is based on, but here is the official synopsis for the upcoming movie. “After falling in love with Kira King, the daughter of the basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, an aspirant Queens sneaker designer gains the confidence to pursue his dream of becoming a professional sneaker designer with the help of his best friend, Sami, and his Fairy Godfather.”

Sneakerella release date: Coming to Disney+ later in 2021.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.