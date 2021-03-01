New on Disney Plus March 2021 – every new film and show released this month

March is set to be an exciting month for Disney Plus, with a host of brand new shows joining the platform from original content to classic films.

Advertisement

Smash hit Marvel spin-off WandaVision is coming to an end, with the show’s series finale airing this week, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finally arrives on the streamer.

Meanwhile, Disney Plus originals like Big Sky and Solar Opposites continue throughout the month, while films like Raya and the Last Dragon, The Beach and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates land on the platform.

Sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or save 15% with the annual plan for £59.99 (savings based on 12 mo. of monthly subscription).

Read on for the full list of titles coming to Disney Plus UK in March.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Friday 5th March

WandaVision – Episode 9

The highly-anticipated finale of Marvel’s WandaVision arrives on Friday, with viewers finally getting to the bottom of Westview’s mystery.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney

This Disney animation premieres on Disney Plus, with The Last Jedi’s Kelly Marie Tran voicing Raya, a courageous warrior princess on the look for the last dragon Sisu (Awkwafina).

Dollface – Episode 1

This Hulu comedy stars Kat Dennings as Jules, a web designer who after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, has to deal with her own imagination to re-enter the world of women.

Love, Victor – Episode 4

A spin-off of 2018 film Love Simon, Love Victor stars Michael Cimino as Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School struggling with his identity.

Helstrom – Episode 4

Airing on Friday is the fourth episode of Hulu drama Helstrom, an Marvel Cinematic Universe series centred around Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana (Sydney Lemmon) Helstrom – the children of a serial killer.

Big Sky – Episode 4

Star drama Big Sky continues, with detectives Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie (Kylie Banbury) still searching for two kidnapped sisters.

Solar Opposites – Episode 4

This adult animated sitcom from Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland airs its fourth episode, in which Korvo and Terry buy a Jet Ski and head on another adventure.

The Cleveland Show

Fox’s Family Guy spin-off The Cleveland Show arrives on Disney Plus in March, with the sitcom revolving around Cleveland Brown and his family.

The Catch

Both seasons of ABC comedy-drama The Catch is coming to Disney Plus, starring Mireille Enos as a private investigator determined to hunt down her fraudulent fiancé.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

This classic 2004 comedy stars Vince Vaughn as the owner of a small dilapidated gym who enters a professional dodgeball tournament to save his business, whilst facing his nemesis White Goodman (Ben Stiller).

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Also known as Brandy’s Cinderella, this 1997 musical adaptation stars a range of Hollywood legends – from Whitney Houston to Whoopi Goldberg – as they dramatise the classic princess fairytale.

Car SOS – Year 7

National Geographic’s motoring show Car SOS returns for a seventh series, in which Tim Shaw and Fuzz Townsend restore classic cars across the UK.

Mickey Mouse Mixed Up Adventures

This children’s animated series follows Micky and the gang as they race around their town of Adventures.

Friday 12th March

Own the Room

Disney original documentary Own the Room follows five students from disparate corners of the planet as they compete in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards in China.

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of WandaVision

This behind-the-scenes documentary follows the filmmakers, cast and crew who made WandaVision, one of the first original Marvel series to arrive on Disney Plus.

Marvel Studios: Legends

Disney docuseries Marvel Studios: Legends looks at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with each episode showcasing an individual character from the classic comics.

neXt – Episode 1

Disney

This Fox sci-fi series stars John Slattery as the former CEO of a tech giant who helps the homeland cybersecurity team to counter a rogue AI with the ability to constantly improve itself.

Love in the Time of Corona – Episode 1

Romcom miniseries Love in the Time of Corona premieres on Disney Plus, following a group of people who are looking for love, sex and connection during the pandemic.

Quantico

All three seasons of ABC drama Quantico arrives on Disney Plus in March, with Priyanka Chopra starring as a former FBI recruit who becomes a prime suspect after a terrorist attack in New York.

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

This Oscar-nominated drama from Marielle Heller stars Melissa McCarthy as real-life American author Lee Israel, who forged letters from deceased writers in the ’90s.

The Beach

Danny Boyle’s 2000 drama The Beach stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a young American backpacker looking for adventure on a mystical Thai island, but soon finds it is less than perfect.

Behind Enemy Lines

Starring Gene Hackman and Owen Wilson, this 2001 film tells the story of an American naval flight officer who is shot down over Bosnia and uncovers genocide during the Bosnian War.

Thumbelina

Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s story Thumbelina, this 1994 animated musical follows the titular tiny girl as she navigates life in a human-sized world.

Dollface – Episode 2

Hulu comedy Dollface continues, with Jules realising she needs to move out of her ex’s flat.

Solar Opposites – Episode 5

Episode five of this animated comedy arrives on Disney Plus, in which Yumyulack and Jesse don’t realise their school has broken up for the summer break.

Big Sky – Episode 5

Big Sky continues on the 12th March, with detective Cassie following up on a hunch in the case.

Love Victor – Episode 5

Victor struggles with family issues in Love, Victor’s fifth episode.

Helstrom – Episode 5

MCU series Helstrom continues, with Daimon, Ana and Caretaker heading into the tunnels underneath them.

19th March

My Name is Earl

All four seasons of this NBC sitcom starring Jason Lee as a small-time thief trying to turn his life around is now available on Disney Plus.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

Starring Zac Efron and Adam DeVine, this 2016 comedy follows two brothers as they search for the perfect dates for their sister’s wedding, but get more than they bargained for with Anna Kendrick and Aubrey Plaza.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Episode 1

Disney

Marvel spin-off series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finally arrives, with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their roles from Avengers: Endgame.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

Psychological thriller The Hand That Rocks the Cradle follows the pregnant wife of an obstetrician who poses as a nanny after a series of tragic events.

Dr K’s Exotic Animal ER

This Nat Geo Wild show follows Dr Susan Kelleher and the vets and staff of Florida’s Broward Avian and Exotic Animal Hospital.

Disney’s Ducktales – Year 3

Season three of Disney’s Ducktales arrives on Disney Plus in March.

neXt – Episode 2

Sci-fi series neXt continues this week, with the dangerous AI programme wreaking havoc with a Zava lab.

Dollface – Episode 3

Episode three of comedy Dollface arrives on Disney Plus, with Jules attending a launch party held by one of Madison’s clients.

Friday 26th March

Inside Pixar: Foundations

This documentary series looks at the personal and cinematic stories behind some of Pixar’s biggest films.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Disney

This Disney Plus original, based on Steven Brill’s 1992 film of the same name, follows 12-year-old Evan, who after being kicked out of the Mighty Ducks, decides to set up his own hockey team with the help of the Ducks’ original coach Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez).

The Resident

All four seasons of medical drama The Resident arrive on Disney Plus at the end of March.

Gone in 60 Seconds

This 2000 action heist stars Giovanni Ribisi as a car thief, who is forced to steal 50 luxury vehicles in one night to save his brother from a dangerous crime lord.

Sideways

Disney

This 2004 comedy-drama Sideways stars Paul Giamatti and Thomas Haden Church as two men in their forties on a week-long road trip to Santa Barbara County wine country.

Taken and Taken 2

The first two Taken films arrive on Disney Plus at the end of March, with Liam Neeson starring as a former CIA operative tasked with rescuing his teenage daughter from human traffickers.

Fantastic Four (2015)

The 2015 reboot of Fantastic Four stars Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell as the scientists with super-human powers, forced to defeat villain Dr. Doom (Toby Kebbell).

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – Episode 2

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier continues at the end of March, with Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes teaming up to fight anti-patriotism group the Flag-Smashers.

Advertisement

Sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.