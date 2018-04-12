What is it in aid of?

The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy (QCC) aims to create a network of forest conservation initiatives across all 53 Commonwealth countries to mark Her Majesty’s lifetime’s service to the Commonwealth, while preserving natural habitat for future generations.

Which famous faces are contributing?

Sir David Attenborough joins Her Majesty the Queen in the gardens of Buckingham Palace (ITV)

Well there’s the Queen, of course, who at 91 is offering a rare glimpse into her life. In January, the monarch spoke on TV revealingly about the Crown Jewels and now, she strolls through the gardens of Buckingham Palace with Sir David Attenborough as her attentive companion.

Angelina Jolie and Princes William and Harry also put in an appearance as they support the Queen's initiative in Commonwealth countries around the world.

What can we expect?

The documentary follows Her Majesty and the ambitious legacy project to create a global network of protected forests.

It features a lengthy conversation between the Queen and Sir David Attenborough as they strolled around the gardens of Buckingham Palace last summer, with the subjects ranging from climate change to conkers and birthday gifts.

We will also see Prince Harry planting trees in the Caribbean and and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Canada's Great Bear Rainforest.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. And it shows the Queen making David Attenborough giggle. You’re welcome...