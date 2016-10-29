John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield

Saturday 29 October 2016

All eyes on Sam Burgess. This time in 2015, his ill-fated spell playing rugby union was coming to an end. “No matter what I did, I always felt I was fighting a losing battle,” he said at the time. It was a sour end to an experiment many in the sport never really embraced. Now, he is back in the rugby league fold – and captain of his country.

More like this

Burgess will lead out England in their first match of the Four Nations tournament against New Zealand, with Australia having already played Scotland.

Advertisement

The hosts will look to emulate their performances of the three-match international series between these sides last year, when they claimed a 2-1 victory over the Kiwis.