What time is the England v New Zealand Rugby League Four Nations match on TV?
Find out when to watch England battle the Kiwis in their first Four Nations match, live on BBC1
Four Nations Rugby League: England v New Zealand
1:15pm BBC1 (kick-off 2.30pm)
John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield
Saturday 29 October 2016
All eyes on Sam Burgess. This time in 2015, his ill-fated spell playing rugby union was coming to an end. “No matter what I did, I always felt I was fighting a losing battle,” he said at the time. It was a sour end to an experiment many in the sport never really embraced. Now, he is back in the rugby league fold – and captain of his country.
Burgess will lead out England in their first match of the Four Nations tournament against New Zealand, with Australia having already played Scotland.
The hosts will look to emulate their performances of the three-match international series between these sides last year, when they claimed a 2-1 victory over the Kiwis.