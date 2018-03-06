What can I expect from the next episode?

Tosh can’t move forward with her life as quickly as she thinks she should, long after the brutal sexual assault that left her traumatised and mistrustful of men.

Though her boss Jimmy Perez understands and gives her time to breathe and to adjust to something so enormous, she has problems with her dim-witted colleague Sandy and general male presumptions about women and their motives.

After a brief interlude in Norway, Jimmy and Tosh are back where they belong, on Shetland, though that nice young policeman who took a shine to Tosh lingers. But the investigation into the murder of a journalist, and the miscarriage of justice inquiry, become more knotty and much more dangerous.

Review by Alison Graham

Who’s in the cast?

Here’s characters and actors to look out for…

DI Jimmy Perez Douglas Henshall

DS Alison `Tosh' McIntosh Alison O'Donnell

DC Sandy Wilson Steven Robertson

Duncan Hunter Mark Bonnar

Rhona Kelly Julie Graham