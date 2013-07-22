The decision no doubt had a lot to do with the UK Government's new tax breaks for high-end TV. Chancellor George Osborne said he was “delighted” the series was coming to Britain.

"We want Britain to be the best place in the world to make films and TV,” he continued.

The series will open up plenty of TV job opportunities in the area, as the production company will be building a television studio especially for the project. There will be 200 crew positions and approximately 2,400 supporting roles on offer to the local community.

More like this

This news comes in the wake of productions including World War Z and Cloud Atlas, whihc were both shot in Scotland.

"I hope that this series will make the most of the stunning landscape and the talented actors, crew and facilities that Scotland has to offer,” said Osborne. "This is an exciting development for television in Scotland and shows the clear benefit of the UK's high-end TV tax credits."

Local Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson is also excited by the news: "This is fantastic news for Glasgow and a testament to all the hard work done to attract the very best of TV and movie talent to the city.”

Outlander is due to air on our TV screens in 2014

Advertisement

Visit Scotland with Radio Times Travel, see here for more details