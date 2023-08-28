Meanwhile the only British hopeful in action today is Lily Miyazaki, who takes on Margarita Betova on Court 8, with several more Brits entering the draw tomorrow, including Katie Boulter, Cameron Norrie and Andy Murray.

The time difference between the UK and New York is five hours, meaning matches will be played each afternoon and long into the night for British fans.

Check back each day for the updated schedule featuring all the biggest matches to soak up.

RadioTimes.com brings you the US Open 2023 order of play for today.

US Open order of play today – Monday 28th August

All UK time. Singles matches. Times approximate, subject to change.

Arthur Ashe stadium

From 5pm

[1] Iga Swiatek (POL) v Rebecca Peterson (SWE)

Learner Tien (USA) v [10] Frances Tiafoe

From midnight

Laura Siegemund (GER) v [6] Cori Gauff (USA)

Alexandre Muller (FRA) v (2) Novak Djokovic (SER)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

From 4pm

[18] Victoria Azarenka v Fiona Ferro (FRA)

Sloane Stephens (USA) v [19] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Steve Johnson (USA) v [9] Taylor Fritz (USA)

From midnight

[7] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) v Milos Raonic (CAN)

Tatiana Prozorova v Caroline Wozniacki (DEN)

Grandstand

From 4pm

[25] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) v Dominic Thiem (AUT)

Danielle Collins (USA) v Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

[4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) v Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

From 10pm

Soon Woo Kwon (KOR) v [28] Christopher Eubanks (USA)

Court 4

From 4pm

Ilya Ivashka v Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ARG)

Kaja Juvan (SLO) v [29] Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

Panna Udvardy (HUN) v Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)

Sho Shimabukuro (JPN) v Hugo Gaston (FRA)

Court 5

From 4pm

Varvara Gracheva (FRA) v Taylor Townsend (USA)

Roberto Carballes Baena (SPA) v [4] Holger Rune (DEN)

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Jennifer Brady (USA)

[15] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) v MacKenzie McDonald (USA)

Court 6

From 4pm

Magdalena Frech (POL) v Emma Navarro (USA)

Jakub Mensik (CZE) v Gregoire Barrere (FRA)

[32] Elise Mertens (BEL) v Mirjam Bjorklund (SWE)

Hugo Dellien (BOL) v Borna Gojo (CRO)

Court 7

From 4pm

Kamilla Rakhimova v [15] Belinda Bencic (SWI)

[28] Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) v Sara Sorribes Tormo (SPA)

Zachary Svajda (USA) v [20] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

Quentin Halys (FRA) v Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)

Court 8

From 4pm

Sebastian Ofner (AUT) v Nuno Borges (POR)

Lily Miyazaki (GBR) v Margarita Betova

Jiri Vesely (CZE) v Enzo Couacaud (FRA)

Court 9

From 4pm

[22] Adrian Mannarino (FRA) v Yosuke Watanuki (JPN)

Lin Zhu (CHN) v Mayar Sherif (EGY)

Aslan Karatsev v Jiri Lehecka (CZE)

Anna Kalinskaya v Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

Court 10

From 4pm

Pedro Cachin (ARG) v Ben Shelton (USA)

Bernarda Pera (USA) v [16] Veronika Kudermetova

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) v Juan Pablo Varillas (PER)

Alize Cornet (FRA) v Elina Avanesyan

Court 11

From 4pm

Clervie Ngounoue (USA) v Daria Saville (AUS)

Marcos Giron (USA) v [21] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (SPA)

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) v [31] Sebastian Korda (USA)

Kayla Day (USA) v [30] Sorana Cirstea (ROM)

Court 12

From 4pm

[10] Karolina Muchova (CZE) v Storm Hunter (AUS)

Lauren Davis (USA) v Danka Kovinic (MNE)

Laslo Djere (SRB) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Bernabe Zapata Miralles (SPA) v Ethan Quinn (USA)

Court 13

From 4pm

JJ Wolf (USA) v Zhizhen Zhang (CHN)

[18] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) v Titouan Droguet (FRA)

Aliaksandra Sasnovich v [24] Magda Linette (POL)

[20] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) v Jasmine Paolini (ITA)

Court 14

From 4pm

Richard Gasquet (FRA) v Fabian Marozsan (HUN)

Katie Volynets (USA) v Xin Yu Wang (CHN)

Julia Grabher (AUT) v Xiyu Wang (CHN)

Dominic Stephan Stricker (SWI) v Alexei Popyrin (AUS)

Court 15

From 4pm

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) v Kateryna Baindl (UKR)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Pavel Kotov

Roman Safiullin v Marco Cecchinato (ITA)

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Mirra Andreeva

Court 17

From 4pm

Rebeka Masarova (SPA) v [8] Maria Sakkari (GRE)

[5] Casper Ruud (NOR) v Emilio Nava (USA) [14]

Tommy Paul (USA) v Stefano Travaglia (ITA)

[11] Petra Kvitova (CZE) v Cristina Bucsa (SPA)

US Open 2023 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (Grand Slam)

First round: Monday 28th – Tuesday 29th August

Second round: Wednesday 30th – Thursday 31st August

Third round: Friday 1st – Saturday 2nd September

Fourth round: Sunday 3rd – Monday 4th September

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 5th – Wednesday 6th September

Semi-finals: Friday 8th September

Final: Sunday 10th September

WTA Women's Singles (Grand Slam)

First round: Monday 28th – Tuesday 29th August

Second round: Wednesday 30th – Thursday 31st August

Third round: Friday 1st – Saturday 2nd September

Fourth round: Sunday 3rd – Monday 4th September

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 5th – Wednesday 6th September

Semi-finals: Thursday 7th September

Final: Saturday 9th September

