US Open 2023 order of play: Schedule today (Monday 28th August)
We've rounded up the full US Open 2023 schedule and Order of Play for today's matches.
The US Open begins today with a stellar cast of world tennis stars ready to begin their campaigns at Flushing Meadows.
There are plenty of big names in action on opening day, with World No. 1 Iga Swiatek starting her title defence against Swede Rebecca Peterson in the women's draw. Three-time winner Novak Djokovic is taking on Frenchman Alexandre Muller in the men's.
Meanwhile the only British hopeful in action today is Lily Miyazaki, who takes on Margarita Betova on Court 8, with several more Brits entering the draw tomorrow, including Katie Boulter, Cameron Norrie and Andy Murray.
The time difference between the UK and New York is five hours, meaning matches will be played each afternoon and long into the night for British fans.
Check back each day for the updated schedule featuring all the biggest matches to soak up.
RadioTimes.com brings you the US Open 2023 order of play for today.
US Open order of play today – Monday 28th August
All UK time. Singles matches. Times approximate, subject to change.
Arthur Ashe stadium
From 5pm
[1] Iga Swiatek (POL) v Rebecca Peterson (SWE)
Learner Tien (USA) v [10] Frances Tiafoe
From midnight
Laura Siegemund (GER) v [6] Cori Gauff (USA)
Alexandre Muller (FRA) v (2) Novak Djokovic (SER)
Louis Armstrong Stadium
From 4pm
[18] Victoria Azarenka v Fiona Ferro (FRA)
Sloane Stephens (USA) v [19] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)
Steve Johnson (USA) v [9] Taylor Fritz (USA)
From midnight
[7] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) v Milos Raonic (CAN)
Tatiana Prozorova v Caroline Wozniacki (DEN)
Grandstand
From 4pm
[25] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) v Dominic Thiem (AUT)
Danielle Collins (USA) v Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE)
[4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) v Marta Kostyuk (UKR)
From 10pm
Soon Woo Kwon (KOR) v [28] Christopher Eubanks (USA)
Court 4
From 4pm
Ilya Ivashka v Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ARG)
Kaja Juvan (SLO) v [29] Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)
Panna Udvardy (HUN) v Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)
Sho Shimabukuro (JPN) v Hugo Gaston (FRA)
Court 5
From 4pm
Varvara Gracheva (FRA) v Taylor Townsend (USA)
Roberto Carballes Baena (SPA) v [4] Holger Rune (DEN)
Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Jennifer Brady (USA)
[15] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) v MacKenzie McDonald (USA)
Court 6
From 4pm
Magdalena Frech (POL) v Emma Navarro (USA)
Jakub Mensik (CZE) v Gregoire Barrere (FRA)
[32] Elise Mertens (BEL) v Mirjam Bjorklund (SWE)
Hugo Dellien (BOL) v Borna Gojo (CRO)
Court 7
From 4pm
Kamilla Rakhimova v [15] Belinda Bencic (SWI)
[28] Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) v Sara Sorribes Tormo (SPA)
Zachary Svajda (USA) v [20] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)
Quentin Halys (FRA) v Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)
Court 8
From 4pm
Sebastian Ofner (AUT) v Nuno Borges (POR)
Lily Miyazaki (GBR) v Margarita Betova
Jiri Vesely (CZE) v Enzo Couacaud (FRA)
Court 9
From 4pm
[22] Adrian Mannarino (FRA) v Yosuke Watanuki (JPN)
Lin Zhu (CHN) v Mayar Sherif (EGY)
Aslan Karatsev v Jiri Lehecka (CZE)
Anna Kalinskaya v Katerina Siniakova (CZE)
Court 10
From 4pm
Pedro Cachin (ARG) v Ben Shelton (USA)
Bernarda Pera (USA) v [16] Veronika Kudermetova
Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) v Juan Pablo Varillas (PER)
Alize Cornet (FRA) v Elina Avanesyan
Court 11
From 4pm
Clervie Ngounoue (USA) v Daria Saville (AUS)
Marcos Giron (USA) v [21] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (SPA)
Marton Fucsovics (HUN) v [31] Sebastian Korda (USA)
Kayla Day (USA) v [30] Sorana Cirstea (ROM)
Court 12
From 4pm
[10] Karolina Muchova (CZE) v Storm Hunter (AUS)
Lauren Davis (USA) v Danka Kovinic (MNE)
Laslo Djere (SRB) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)
Bernabe Zapata Miralles (SPA) v Ethan Quinn (USA)
Court 13
From 4pm
JJ Wolf (USA) v Zhizhen Zhang (CHN)
[18] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) v Titouan Droguet (FRA)
Aliaksandra Sasnovich v [24] Magda Linette (POL)
[20] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) v Jasmine Paolini (ITA)
Court 14
From 4pm
Richard Gasquet (FRA) v Fabian Marozsan (HUN)
Katie Volynets (USA) v Xin Yu Wang (CHN)
Julia Grabher (AUT) v Xiyu Wang (CHN)
Dominic Stephan Stricker (SWI) v Alexei Popyrin (AUS)
Court 15
From 4pm
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) v Kateryna Baindl (UKR)
Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Pavel Kotov
Roman Safiullin v Marco Cecchinato (ITA)
Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Mirra Andreeva
Court 17
From 4pm
Rebeka Masarova (SPA) v [8] Maria Sakkari (GRE)
[5] Casper Ruud (NOR) v Emilio Nava (USA) [14]
Tommy Paul (USA) v Stefano Travaglia (ITA)
[11] Petra Kvitova (CZE) v Cristina Bucsa (SPA)
US Open 2023 schedule
ATP Men's Singles (Grand Slam)
- First round: Monday 28th – Tuesday 29th August
- Second round: Wednesday 30th – Thursday 31st August
- Third round: Friday 1st – Saturday 2nd September
- Fourth round: Sunday 3rd – Monday 4th September
- Quarter-finals: Tuesday 5th – Wednesday 6th September
- Semi-finals: Friday 8th September
- Final: Sunday 10th September
WTA Women's Singles (Grand Slam)
- First round: Monday 28th – Tuesday 29th August
- Second round: Wednesday 30th – Thursday 31st August
- Third round: Friday 1st – Saturday 2nd September
- Fourth round: Sunday 3rd – Monday 4th September
- Quarter-finals: Tuesday 5th – Wednesday 6th September
- Semi-finals: Thursday 7th September
- Final: Saturday 9th September
