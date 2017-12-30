It will be distributed across a three year period from 2019.

"High-quality children’s television is not only entertaining but plays a vital role in stimulating learning and giving young people a greater understanding of the world around them," Bradley said. "This significant investment will give our world-renowned television production sector the boost it needs to create innovative content for a wider audience that would otherwise not be made."

In April, the Digital Economy Act gave media regulator Ofcom the power to encourage broadcasters to put more cash into British-made children's productions, an area that the watchdog has identified as in decline.

So far, it's working: In July, the BBC announced its plans to re-invent its services for a "new generation", which includes a £34m investment in children's programming across 2019-20, with an eye to combatting increasing competition from global powerhouses such as Netflix, Youtube and Amazon.