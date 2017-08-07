Tom Hardy's final CBeebies Bedtime Story to be a tribute to his late dog Woody
The story, about the close relationship between a young boy and his dog, will air later this month
A brand new CBeebies Bedtime Story read by Tom Hardy will air later this month on National Dog Day, August 26th, and will be dedicated to the actor's dog Woody, who passed away in June.
The pup was on set with his owner for the filming of the story – about the friendship between a young boy and his scruffy dog – and the actor sees the broadcast as a fitting tribute to his pet.
Fleabag, written by Helen Stephens, will mark the final of five CBeebies Bedtime stories recorded by Hardy last year.
The Dunkirk star had a very close relationship with his dog, bringing him along to film sets and interviews. In 2015 he took him to the London premiere of his film Legend:
Shortly after Woody's death in June, Hardy posted a long, heartbreaking open letter on Tumblr.
"Woody passed away, two days ago. He was only Age 6. He was far too young to leave us and We at home are devastated by his loss I am ultimately grateful for his loyal companionship and love and it is of some great comfort that he is no longer suffering," the letter read.
He went on to refer to his pet as a "a shining example of man's best friend", and that their "souls are intwined forever".
Tom Hardy's latest CBeebies Bedtime Story airs on 26th August at 6.50pm on CBeebies.