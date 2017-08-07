Fleabag, written by Helen Stephens, will mark the final of five CBeebies Bedtime stories recorded by Hardy last year.

The Dunkirk star had a very close relationship with his dog, bringing him along to film sets and interviews. In 2015 he took him to the London premiere of his film Legend:

Shortly after Woody's death in June, Hardy posted a long, heartbreaking open letter on Tumblr.

"Woody passed away, two days ago. He was only Age 6. He was far too young to leave us and We at home are devastated by his loss I am ultimately grateful for his loyal companionship and love and it is of some great comfort that he is no longer suffering," the letter read.

He went on to refer to his pet as a "a shining example of man's best friend", and that their "souls are intwined forever".

Tom Hardy's latest CBeebies Bedtime Story airs on 26th August at 6.50pm on CBeebies.