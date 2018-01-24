Now what could have caused that? What illness could have struck two of the nation's favourite, hardest partying presenters, the morning after they won at a major awards ceremony?

It's not like they have a history of turning up still steaming from the night before.

We want to believe you have gastroenteritis, Holly and Phil, it's just that...well, we don't.

But wait!

Yes, it was just a wee bit, but it was a funny one, and we can't help notice Phil clutch his head in pain at the noise. But if this is how they drink when they win, what happens when they lose?

Also, why is it funny when Holly and Phil turn up drunk to work, but when I do it my boss gives me a talk about professionalism? Not once has she made a hilarious viral video celebrating my problem drinking, and I've given her enough chances. There is no justice in the world.