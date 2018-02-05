So far, so utterly awesome. But we also see Ed Harris’ man in black return, a sinister new half-finished white robot creeping up on Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Dolores promising to burn the park down and build "our world" from the ashes.

Interestingly, not everything you see in the trailer might end up in the actual show. As THR reports, some footage was created specifically for the trailer by showrunner Jonathan Nolan. So, we may never see an extended version of the sensational bull sequence.

Advertisement

However, here’s news that’ll soften that blow: as the trailer reveals, the HBO series returns April 22nd in the US, with the show being simulcast by Sky Atlantic in the UK.