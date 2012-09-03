The hidden victims of Prince Harry’s Las Vegas trip… X Factor contestants
The fallout is now disrupting our talent shows… this is serious!
As Prince Harry is now only too aware, what happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas - especially in the age of mobile phones and the Internet. But as the dust has begun to settle on the third-in-line-to-the-throne's rambunctious adventures in Nevada, a new set of innocent victims have today emerged from the fallout of Vegasgate... X Factor contestants.
That's right, according to the Sun (who appear to have also fearlessly - spoiler alert - revealed that Louis Walsh will be mentoring the groups category in this year's contest), Louis's contestants are subject to a 10pm curfew during their trip to Las Vegas as part of the Judges' Houses round of the 2012 show.
"Don't let us catch you doing a Prince Harry," the judge (who may or may not have a house in Las Vegas) is allegedly reported to have perhaps said to his category as they left for Sin City.
A Sun 'insider' explained that, "Louis has already said that his acts are 'not here to party.'
"After the photos of Prince Harry naked in his Vegas hotel room recently, bosses did not want the same happening with their acts."
More like this
So obviously they have therefore packed the excitable contestants off to the very same city - known for its laid back atmosphere and calming vibe - where they must do nothing but "care about the music and be 100 per cent professional."
Rumour has it show bosses are keen to avoid another Frankie Cocozza-style scandal. The messy haired teen was kicked off the show last year for drug-related shenanigans, and later boasting about it.
The Sun's knowledgeable insider added, "the acts must remember this is a family show and they can't be seen in compromising situations."
Whether the temptation of Sin City in the early evening proves too much for the wannabe stars remains to be seen. But one thing's for sure, Prince Harry has a lot to answer for...