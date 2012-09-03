"Don't let us catch you doing a Prince Harry," the judge (who may or may not have a house in Las Vegas) is allegedly reported to have perhaps said to his category as they left for Sin City.

A Sun 'insider' explained that, "Louis has already said that his acts are 'not here to party.'

"After the photos of Prince Harry naked in his Vegas hotel room recently, bosses did not want the same happening with their acts."

So obviously they have therefore packed the excitable contestants off to the very same city - known for its laid back atmosphere and calming vibe - where they must do nothing but "care about the music and be 100 per cent professional."

Rumour has it show bosses are keen to avoid another Frankie Cocozza-style scandal. The messy haired teen was kicked off the show last year for drug-related shenanigans, and later boasting about it.

The Sun's knowledgeable insider added, "the acts must remember this is a family show and they can't be seen in compromising situations."

Whether the temptation of Sin City in the early evening proves too much for the wannabe stars remains to be seen. But one thing's for sure, Prince Harry has a lot to answer for...