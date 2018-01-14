The nominations for the 2018 Brit Awards have been announced, and breakout popstar Dua Lipa and Brits veteran Ed Sheeran look set to dominate the show with a handful of nominations each.

Dua Lipa, whose single "New Rules" was one of the biggest songs of the year, is up for five awards, including British album of the year and British artist video of the year. Sheeran tails behind her with four nominations, including British artist video of the year, British male solo artist and British single of the year.