The 70-second clip, which arrived on Netflix Jr's YouTube account , sees Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po return to their green, hilly home whilst indulging in tubby custard and dancing about their the Tubbytronic Superdome.

The Teletubbies are saying hello to Netflix in a brand new trailer, teasing Tituss Bergess's new role as the reboot's narrator.

We're also introduced to the latest Sun Babies who'll be lighting up the Teletubbies' lives, as well as the Tiddlytubbies – baby versions of the colourful characters.

"Teletubbies love tubby custard. Teletubbies love dancing," Burgess says. "Teletubbies love the Tiddlytubbies and the Teletubbies love each other very much."

Netflix announced last month that it would be reviving the Teletubbies, which previously aired on the BBC from 1997 until 2001 and 2015 until 2018.

Landing on Netflix in November, the new series will be narrated by Burgess, who is best known for his roles in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Central Park and 30 Rock.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The upcoming 26 episodes will follow Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po on "wonder-filled adventures" as they learn and grow in the Teletubby world.

Every episode is set to feature a new, original Tummy Tales song, which "will have the entire family dancing along", according to Netflix.

Created by Anne Wood and Andrew Davenport, Teletubbies first aired on BBC Two during the CBBC programming block in 1997 and went on to win multiple BAFTA awards during its run.

Teletubbies arrives on Netflix on 14th November. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.