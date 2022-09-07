Teletubbies make unexpected comeback on Netflix - with a twist

The classic BBC children's television series - which follows the lives and adventures of Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po - is back for new instalments on the streaming service in the autumn.

The Teletubbies are returning to our screens in an all-new show on Netflix .

The Teletubbies originally ran from 1997 until 2001 on the BBC before being revived from 2015 to 2018, with a unique social media presence ever since.

Netflix has confirmed that the big return will occur on 14th November 2022 in a new tweet with a poster for the series.

Additionally, the same tweet confirmed a change for the series - the show will have a new narrator in the form of US actor and Broadway star Tituss Burgess.

The American actor is best known for his extensive broadway career and role as Titus Andromedon in the Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which ran from 2015 to 2020.

In addition to his voice work on Teletubbies, Burgess continues to provide voice acting for the cartoon series Central Park, which also stars Kristen Bell, Daveed Diggs, Josh Gad, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Stanley Tucci and Emmy Raver-Lampman.

Meanwhile, the Netflix poster also indicates the addition of a new baby to portray The Sun in the Teletubbies revival. Further details on the casting have yet to be revealed.

Additionally, casting information for the Teletubbies themselves has yet to be announced.

