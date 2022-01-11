Uma Thurman and Kunal Nayyar star in trailer for Apple thriller Suspicion

Apple TV Plus has released the first trailer for its upcoming thriller Suspicion, starring Uma Thurman as a media magnate searching for her kidnapped son.

Advertisement

The series, which is based on Israeli drama False Flag, follows five ordinary British citizens, all of whom are accused of snatching the son of Katherine Newman, a US mogul played by Pulp Fiction’s Thurman.

His Dark Materials‘ Georgina Campbell stars as Natalie Thompson, a bride arrested on her wedding day over the kidnapping, while The Big Bang Theory‘s Kunal Nayyar (Aadesh), Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD star Elizabeth Henstridge (Tara), World War Z’s Elyes Gabel (Sean) and White Lines’ Tom Rhys Harries (Eddie) play her accused co-conspirators.

In the trailer, we watch as the five accused Brits are interrogated by detectives, played by The Truman Show’s Noah Emmerich and Merlin‘s Angel Coulby over the disappearance of Leo Newman, who was “packed into a masked suitcase by a masked gang”.

The group of suspects join together to work out why they are being set up as they desperately try to prove their innocence, with Tara establishing that they were “all in New York on the day Leo was kidnapped”.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Meanwhile, Katherine continues to appeal for information about her son, but tells colleagues that “nobody buys [her] as a mother, I’ll always be a CEO first”.

Apple first announced the drama back in March 2020, revealing that The Man in the High Castle’s Rob Williams would be serving as showrunner, while Watchmen producer Darin McLeod would also be behind the project.

Advertisement

Suspicion premieres on Apple TV Plus on Friday 4th February 2022. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.