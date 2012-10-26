As you might imagine, the Celebrity Big Brother alumnus didn’t take the news well and lashed out at Channel 4, accusing the broadcaster of ageism.

“It had always been a dream of mine to report from the racecourse betting jungles of Aintree and Ascot,” he said. “But according to Channel 4 I’m being sacked after audience research.”

“It is so sad the Channel 4 boss Jay Hunt and producer Carl Hicks – both former BBC executives – have again gone down the well worn path of ageism.

“Without any consultation or being asked to change my presentation style I was only told by Channel 4 head of sport Jamie Aitcheson half an hour before their press statement went out.”

C4 replied to McCririck’s statement, saying that the re-tooled racing line-up “reflects our desire to give a new approach to covering horse racing as we become the terrestrial home of the sport.”

I, for one, will be sad to see McCririck go. From his rousing, archaism-packed oration to his Victorian industrialist’s facial hair, he brightened up racing no end.

Oh sure, I know some of you are thinking “good riddance” on account of McCririck's 19th-century approach to political correctness, but that's just his schtick, and his heart’s in the right place really (he vociferously campaigned against a BNP donor making the Gimcrack speech at York in 2011, for instance).

And let's face facts: he’s funny. He’s a character. He’s a wag. He’s the Boris Johnson of televised sport. Just think - from now on, there’ll be no more of this...

So, I ask you: will you miss John McCririck? Do you think the racing will be a duller place without his larger-than-life presence? Or do you agree with Channel 4’s decision to send dear old John to the knacker’s yard? Vote in our poll and let us know…