Sky signed a new five-year deal with WWE in 2014 but confirmation of the switch to BT Sport is expected imminently.

Weekly WWE events Raw and SmackDown are shown in the early hours of every Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

In addition to the regular shows, all WWE main events including their showpiece, Wrestlemania, have been available on Sky Sports Box Office.

More like this

BT Sport declined to comment on reports.

WWE also run their own streaming service, WWE Network, which is available to fans around the world, though BT will be hoping to capitalise on the company's global success.

Changes won't come into effect until after the next big event, Money in the Bank, which takes place on Sunday 19th May in the US, running into the early hours of Monday morning for UK viewers.

Advertisement

Extreme Rules and SummerSlam take place in July and August respectively this summer, though it remains to be seen which channel will broadcast the shows.