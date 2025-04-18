He faces Cody Rhodes in a battle to become Undisputed WWE Champion among a range of other enormous tussles between the biggest names in the industry.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch WWE WrestleMania 2025 live on TV and online.

When is WWE WrestleMania 2025?

WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place over two nights on Saturday 19th April 2025 and Sunday 20th April 2025.

The event starts at 12am (midnight) UK time running into the early hours of Sunday and Monday mornings.

How to watch WWE WrestleMania 2025 on TV

WWE WrestleMania 41 will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Netflix.

Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Watch WWE WrestleMania 2025 live stream online

WWE WrestleMania 2025 can be live streamed on Netflix in the UK.

The WWE Network has officially merged with the streaming giant, meaning you can watch every WWE Premium Live Event and new episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT every week.

