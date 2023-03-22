The full weekend of action will take place in the glitz and glam of Hollywood, at the SoFi Stadium, in front of 55,000 fans each night.

WrestleMania is the crown jewel of the WWE universe and it has almost arrived in 2023.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are the names on everyone's lips leading up to the event as they go head to head for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship title.

However, they aren't the only huge names on the billing with John Cena set for a big return to the spotlight in a showdown with Austin Theory.

A whole range of superstars are expected to feature on the night, including Charlotte Flair versus Rhea Ripley for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

And you can expect the plethora of celebrity names making appearances throughout the night, including Logan Paul going up against Seth Rollins.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for WWE WrestleMania 2023.

When is WWE WrestleMania 2023?

WWE WrestleMania 2023 takes place on Saturday 1st April and Sunday 2nd April, but British fans must wait until the early hours of Sunday morning and Monday morning to tune in.

The annual event takes place in the same slot each year and is seen as the biggest event in the entire WWE calendar.

What time is WWE WrestleMania 2023?

WWE WrestleMania 2023 starts at 1am UK time with a stacked card of matches to savour, including the main events.

BT Sport Box Office coverage will cost £19.95 and will begin at 1am so you can tune in for the full show. You'll also be able to watch the event on demand at a more reasonable hour if you're not a night owl.

The show will also be broadcast on WWE Network, which costs £9.99 per month.

WWE WrestleMania 2023 match card

Check out the match schedule (so far) for WWE WrestleMania 2023:

Roman Reigns (c) v Cody Rhodes – Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins v Logan Paul

Charlotte Flair (c) v Rhea Ripley – WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Bianca Belair (c) v Asuka – WWE Raw Women’s Championship

– WWE Raw Women’s Championship Brock Lesnar v Omos (with MVP)

Gunther (c) v TBA – WWE Intercontinental Championship

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Austin Theory (c) v John Cena – WWE United States Championship

– WWE United States Championship Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch v Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky)

Edge v Finn Balor – Hell in a Cell match

– Hell in a Cell match Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez v 3 teams TBD – Women’s WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match

– Women’s WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match All TBD – Men’s WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match

