Smackdown and RAW superstars from across the WWE universe collided in arenas across the US from 2007 onwards.

WWE has resurrected the Night of Champions pay-per-view event to be hosted for the first time in eight years this weekend.

Main events included Triple H v John Cena, CM Punk v Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton v Daniel Bryan, with some of the biggest belts in the business on the line until the concept was abandoned after the 2015 show.

However, Night of Champions rides again in 2023 with a refreshed brand and new venue, the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins and AJ Styles will contest the inaugural World Heavyweight Championship, while Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will step into the ring for a tasty singles match among the big showdowns on the card.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch WWE Night of Champions 2023 on TV and live stream in the UK.

When is WWE Night of Champions 2023?

WWE Night of Champions 2023 takes place on Saturday 27th May 2023.

The good news for British fans is that the main card coverage will begin at 6pm UK time due to the location of the event in Saudi Arabia.

WWE Night of Champions TV channel

WWE Night of Champions will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off PPV fee of £14.95.

Watch WWE Night of Champions live stream

Customers who sign up to purchase the BT Sport Box Office pass can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 match card

Check out the match schedule (so far) for WWE Night of Champions 2023:

Seth "Freakin" Rollins v AJ Styles – WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes v Brock Lesnar – Singles match

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) v The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa) – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Gunther (c) v Mustafa Ali – WWE Intercontinental Championship

Bianca Belair (c) v Asuka – WWE RAW Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley v Natalya – WWE Smackdown Women's Championship

Becky Lynch v Trish Stratus – Singles match

