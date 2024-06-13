WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland on TV 2024: How to watch in UK and live stream
Your complete guide to watching WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland 2024 in the UK.
WWE returns to British soil, with another massive PPV show set to dazzle fans across the globe from Scotland.
Glasgow will host the second ever Clash at the Castle event, following on from the success of the inaugural event at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff two years ago.
Of course, homegrown hero Drew McIntyre will be given a raucous reception back in Scotland as he faces Damian Priest in a World Heavyweight Championship match.
Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn and Bayley are among the other stars set to shine on the night.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland 2024 on TV and live stream in the UK.
When is WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland 2024?
WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland 2024 takes place on Saturday 15th June 2024.
British fans can tune in from 7pm UK time to catch all of the action live.
WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland TV channel
The Clash at the Castle Scotland will be shown live on TNT Sports Box Office for a one-off PPV fee of £14.99.
This includes the full match card, while the kick-off show will be available on the WWE YouTube channel for free.
WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland live stream
TNT Sports Box Office can also be streamed across a range of devices, from smartphones to tablets and laptops to smart TVs.
Alternatively, you can subscribe to the WWE Network from £9.99 per month and tune in for the whole event live as part of the package.
WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland 2024 match card
Check out the match schedule (so far) for Clash at the Castle Scotland 2024:
- World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) v Drew McIntyre
- WWE Women's Championship: Bayley (c) v Piper Niven
- Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) v AJ Styles
- Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) v Chad Gable
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) v Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark v Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn
