Of course, homegrown hero Drew McIntyre will be given a raucous reception back in Scotland as he faces Damian Priest in a World Heavyweight Championship match.

Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn and Bayley are among the other stars set to shine on the night.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland 2024 on TV and live stream in the UK.

When is WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland 2024?

WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland 2024 takes place on Saturday 15th June 2024.

British fans can tune in from 7pm UK time to catch all of the action live.

WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland TV channel

The Clash at the Castle Scotland will be shown live on TNT Sports Box Office for a one-off PPV fee of £14.99.

This includes the full match card, while the kick-off show will be available on the WWE YouTube channel for free.

WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland live stream

TNT Sports Box Office can also be streamed across a range of devices, from smartphones to tablets and laptops to smart TVs.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to the WWE Network from £9.99 per month and tune in for the whole event live as part of the package.

WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland 2024 match card

Check out the match schedule (so far) for Clash at the Castle Scotland 2024:

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) v Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship: Bayley (c) v Piper Niven

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) v AJ Styles

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) v Chad Gable

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) v Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark v Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

