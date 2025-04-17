WrestleMania 2025 card: Night 1 matches on Saturday confirmed
We round up the match card for WrestleMania 41 on Night 1.
The first night of WrestleMania 41 action offers a packed slate of encounters to savour.
The main event on the night is a three-way brawl between Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a hotly-anticipated clash.
Elsewhere on the card, The War Raiders face The New Day for the WWE Tag Team Championship, while veteran superstar Rey Mysterio returns to the ring.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the WWE WrestleMania 2025 match card on Night 1.
When is WWE WrestleMania 2025?
WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place over two nights on Saturday 19th April 2025 and Sunday 20th April 2025.
The event starts at 12am (midnight) UK time running into the early hours of Sunday and Monday mornings.
WWE WrestleMania 2025 match card (Night 1)
Check out the match schedule for WWE WrestleMania 2025:
- Main Event: Roman Reigns v CM Punk v Seth Rollins
- Tiffany Stratton (C) v Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship
- Gunther (C) v Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship
- LA Knight (C) v Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship
- Jade Cargill v Naomi
- Rey Mysterio v El Grande Americano
- The War Raiders (C) v The New Day for the WWE World Tag Team Championship
How to watch WWE WrestleMania 2025 on TV and live stream
WWE WrestleMania 2025 will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Netflix.
Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
WWE WrestleMania 2025 can be live streamed on Netflix in the UK.
The WWE Network has officially merged with the streaming giant, meaning you can watch every WWE Premium Live Event and new episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT every week.
