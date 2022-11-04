Social media star Logan has stormed the world of sports entertainment after signing a multi-event contract with WWE earlier in 2022, and defeated The Miz at SummerSlam in July 2022.

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is fast approaching as Logan Paul prepares to challenge Roman Reigns for his undisputed world heavyweight title.

Now, he’s stepping things up a notch with Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the promotion's Crown Jewel event on 5th November, where he will once again showcase his wrestling abilities on the big screen.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has spoken out about how he expects Logan to do against Reigns in Saudi Arabia.

"This is number three right for you?" he said on ImPaulsive. "Like in my third one, am I going to beat one of the best of all time? Well, I mean, you know, cut me some slack."

He added: "I mean it took me 10 years and you know, I'm one of the greatest of all time. And not that you can't get there but at number three, I think you're going to do fantastic."

How can you watch Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul? Read on for everything you need to know.

When will Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns for WWE Crown Jewel take place?

Roman Reigns.

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 will take place on Saturday 5th November and is being held at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The action will begin from 4pm in the UK with Reigns vs Paul expected to begin at around 9pm.

How to watch Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns for WWE Crown Jewel

The main event will be shown on BT Sport Box Office and coverage is expected to kick off at 4pm.

WWE Crown Jewel will also be broadcast live on WWE Network in the UK and Peacock in the US.

The WWE Network costs £9.99 per month for subscribers.

